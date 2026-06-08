Infinix Smart 20 launched in India: 120Hz display, AI features and 5200mAh battery

New Delhi:

Infinix just rolled out the Smart 20 in India, adding some muscle to its budget lineup. This smartphone comes with pretty slim built at just 7.7mm, but it still manages to squeeze in a pile of features you do not usually see in this price range—like a 120Hz display, some handy AI tricks, and a big battery. It goes on sale June 12, and you can buy it on Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 20 Price in India

The Infinix Smart 20 has been launched in two storage variants:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 12,499

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999

The smartphone comes in four colour options:

Cloudline Blue

Polaris Titanium

Shadow Black

Sunlike Orange

Infinix also teased bank discounts up to Rs 500, but they haven’t revealed the full list of offers yet.

120Hz Display and Slim Design

You get a big 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen running at a smooth 120Hz, so scrolling and gaming look more fluid. It gets bright too—up to 700 nits—and handles wet or greasy fingers without a fuss. There’s Always-On Display, Dynamic Bar for notifications, and the whole package is wrapped in a 3D-texture rear shell that doesn’t feel cheap. IP64 means it laughs off dust and the occasional splash.

MediaTek Helio G81 ultimate powers the device

Driving all of this is the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate, along with a Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB storage. Out of the box, it runs XOS 16 based on Android 16. Infinix loaded it with their Folax voice assistant, and it works in five Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, and Marathi.

AI tools include:

AI Writing

AI Studio

AI Eraser

AI Wallpaper Generator

AI Extender

Document Scanner

Song Recognition

Smart Scheduling

These should come in handy.

Offline calling feature steals the show

But the thing that really stands out? Offline calling, or “Ultra Link.” With this, you can call, text, send voice notes, and even shoot over pictures to other compatible devices, all without a mobile network—and it works up to a kilometer away. Pretty wild for a budget phone.

Connectivity and camera

Rest of the lineup: Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, an infrared blaster, and solid noise reduction. For cameras, you get an 8MP rear shooter with autofocus and dual LED flash, plus an 8MP selfie cam. You can shoot in Super Night Mode, play with Vlog and Portrait modes, or mess around with time-lapse and panoramas.

Battery

Under the hood, there’s a 5,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging and even 5W reverse wired charging if you want to top off another device. Infinix claims you’ll get up to 25 hours of music or 933 hours (almost 39 days!) on standby.

So, for what you’re paying, the Smart 20 packs in a lot: fast screen, fresh software, AI smarts, unique offline chat features, and a battery that just won’t quit. It’s definitely aiming to shake things up in the budget segment.