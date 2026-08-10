What caused AR Rahman's son Ameen's car accident? Daughter Khatija Rahman reveals details

New Delhi:

AR Rahman's son and playback singer AR Ameen was involved in a car accident in Chennai's Guindy area in the early hours of Monday, August 10. Khatija Rahman, AR Rahman's daughter, has now posted a statement on what happened and what is it that caused the accident.

AR Rahman's daughter details her brother's minor accident

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rehman shared a statement on Instagram, detailing the cause of her brother's accident. She penned: "Thank you so much for all your wishes, prayers, and concern. Ameen is safe and doing fine by God’s grace. I’d also like to clarify what actually happened, as there have been some inaccurate reports regarding the incident. Ameen was on the way to the airport seated in the passenger seat while his friend was driving. A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision."

She added, "Ameen and his friend are safe by Gods grace. We kindly request that news reports verify the facts and, where possible, clarify the details with the family before reporting. Accurate reporting is especially important during situations like these. Thank you once again for your prayers and concern."

Prior to this, she posted another note, which read: "Hi everyone, Thank you so much for all your messages and concern. I’m unable to respond to everyone individually. Ameen is safe and fine with the grace of God." Here is her note

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AR RAHMAN)AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman's statement

About AR Ameen's car accident in Chennai

Ameen was travelling with a friend when their car was involved in a collision near the Olympia Tech Park signal. Both Ameen and his friend suffered minor injuries in the incident.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment and were later discharged. The accident took place in Guindy, and police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the collision. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, neither AR Rahman nor Ameen had commented on the incident so far.

On the work front, AR Ameen recently lent his voice to the Tamil version of Chikiri Chikiri from Ram Charan's latest film Peddi. He also teamed up with Jasleen Royal for the independent track Bheegi Bheegi, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

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