Looking for an AI laptop? These 5 powerful picks are worth buying in 2026

New Delhi:

Artificial intelligence is incorporated in almost everything these days. It is just not about the chatbots and smart assistants anymore. Now, it is baked right into the laptops themselves, making them faster, smarter, and a whole lot more personal. Laptop makers are not just talking about it either; rather, they are building machines that can write, design, automate tasks, and run AI right on the device, no cloud delays.

So, if you want to have a new laptop, then it does not matter who uses it – a student, a professional or a creator – then here are 5 AI-ready models that are set to meet the current requirements.

1. Dell XPS 13 (Price: 1,04,990 and up)

Year after year, the XPS 13 is a favourite for Windows fans. It’s got the battery life and speed you want, all in a small and light frame. You can juggle work, study, or play without slowing down. If you need a machine that stays reliable from early meetings to late nights, this is it.

2. Primebook 2 Max (Price: 29,990 and up)

Primebook 2 Max delivers practical AI for daily use, and it is powered by PrimeAGNT inside PrimeOS. You are not stuck with basic suggestions – just tell PrimeAGNT what you want, and it controls your apps, browser and settings. The Android-based system feels familiar, and daily chores actually get easier.

3. ASUS Zenbook S 14 (Price: 1,34,990 and up)

The Zenbook S 14 is a slim-built laptop which is powered by Intel’s latest chips. The laptop has been designed for creative work, heavy multitasking, or everyday stuff. It’s lightweight, strong, and keeps up whether you are designing, editing or just want a fast, good-looking computer.

4. Apple MacBook Air M5 (Price: 1,49,900 and up)

The MacBook Air is powered by M5 chip, and it comes with advanced features to fit the requirements of everyone from every group. It has been designed for a smooth, AI-powered experience. Users can further get better writing tools on the laptop from Apple. It will deliver better, clever image generation, improved voice commands and on-device AI. So your data stays private, and in case you want a laptop that feels natural and gets out of your way, this one nails it.

5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (Price: 1,50,990 and up)

The Surface Laptop 7 runs on Microsoft’s Copilot AI, and it’s really built around helping you work smarter. Organise your projects, summarise research, create content, and even automate those tasks no one likes—AI is woven right into how you use the laptop, making everything faster and simpler.

AI is taking laptops from tools to something more like collaborators. With advanced on-device AI, better systems, and smart automation, these devices will not just keep pace, but they will actually change the way you get things done.

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