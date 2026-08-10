Lok Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill 2026 without debate: All you need to know about it

New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, without a debate as Opposition members raised slogans in the House over the alleged police crackdown on students during a July 20 protest against the NEET paper leak. The bill was passed amid the din after Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced it earlier in the day. The Opposition had demanded the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House, seeking his response to the alleged police action against protesting students. Several Opposition MPs had also submitted notices to oppose the bill at the introduction stage. However, they could not make their interventions as the proceedings continued amid sloganeering.

What does the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 propose?

The proposed legislation seeks to overhaul the framework governing tribunals by bringing greater uniformity to the qualifications, appointment process and service conditions of their chairpersons and members.

A key provision of the bill is the proposed creation of a National Tribunals Commission. The commission will be headquartered in New Delhi and is envisaged as an independent institutional mechanism to oversee the selection and appointment of chairpersons and members of various tribunals. The proposed body will have five members, including a chairperson, two judicial members and two technical members. A retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court will be eligible to head the commission.

National Tribunals Commission to oversee appointments

The proposed National Tribunals Commission is intended to provide a common institutional framework for the functioning of tribunals. Its responsibilities will include overseeing the process of selecting and appointing tribunal chairpersons and members. The government has presented the framework as a step towards improving efficiency while promoting independence, transparency and consistency in the functioning of tribunals. The bill also seeks to establish common standards for appointments instead of leaving qualifications and service-related provisions fragmented across different tribunal structures.

Why has the govt introduced the new legislation?

The proposed law comes against the backdrop of judicial scrutiny of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021. The Supreme Court had struck down certain provisions of the 2021 law, finding them inconsistent with the principles of separation of powers and judicial independence, as well as with earlier judgments concerning the appointment, tenure and functioning of tribunal members. The court had also called for the creation of an independent National Tribunals Commission with professional expertise, a transparent selection mechanism and an appropriate oversight framework for appointments to tribunals. The new legislation seeks to address this broader institutional framework. Once enacted, it will repeal the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021.

Bill sets rules for appointment, tenure and removal

Apart from creating the proposed commission, the bill contains provisions dealing with the eligibility, selection and appointment of chairpersons and members of tribunals covered under the legislation. It also lays down provisions relating to their salaries, allowances, resignation, removal and other service conditions. The objective is to bring greater consistency to the way tribunal members are appointed and governed. The proposed system is also aimed at strengthening transparency and institutional independence while ensuring that tribunal appointments follow a more uniform framework.

Bill passed amid Opposition protests in Lok Sabha

The passage of the legislation took place against a charged political backdrop in the House. Opposition MPs were protesting the alleged police action against students during the July 20 demonstration linked to the NEET paper leak controversy. Their demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's presence dominated the proceedings as the Bill was taken up. With the House witnessing sloganeering, the MPs who had sought to oppose the legislation at the introduction stage did not get an opportunity to speak. The passage of the bill therefore came without the detailed floor debate that would ordinarily accompany consideration of legislation, even as the government moved ahead with its proposed changes to the tribunal system.

What changes could the bill bring?

If enacted, the legislation would replace the 2021 framework and establish a central institutional mechanism for tribunal appointments and related service matters. The proposed National Tribunals Commission would become a key part of this framework, overseeing appointments and providing an institutional structure intended to improve transparency, consistency and independence. The bill also seeks to give clearer statutory treatment to qualifications, tenure, remuneration, resignation and removal of tribunal members.

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