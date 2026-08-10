L Khiangte, former Jharkhand Public Service Commission chairman, arrested amid student protests in Ranchi

Ranchi:

Jharkhand CID has arrested former PSC Chairman L.Khiangte for his alleged role in JPSC and JSSC job scams, as per sources. He was questioned by CID multiple times for his alleged involvement in recruitment exam irregularities. The arrest comes amid continuing protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, who have been demanding an independent investigation and reforms in the state's recruitment examination system.

Additional Director General of CID Manoj Kaushik confirmed Khiangte's arrest, saying that the former JPSC chief was taken into custody in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the commission. "We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations," Additional Director General (CID), Manoj Kaushik, told PTI.

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government earlier announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities. The government had also agreed to several demands raised by the students after a marathon meeting on Sunday including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and backlog recruitment examinations of 2023 and 2025.

However, students rejected the government's proposal, maintaining that their primary demand for a CBI inquiry had not been accepted. Protesting students accused the Jharkhand government of spreading "lies" by claiming it had fulfilled 98 per cent of their demands. A student leader claimed the government had cancelled only three of the 13 examinations whose cancellation was demanded by the protesters.

Student leaders criticised the government's decision to rely on a CID investigation, alleging that the agency has previously been associated with "cover-ups". The protesters said an independent probe was necessary to uncover the alleged irregularities and establish accountability.

Former JPSC chief questioned four times before arrest

Khiangte, a 1988-batch IAS officer, had been questioned by the CID four times since July 28 as part of the investigation. He was appointed chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission in February last year, shortly after retiring as Jharkhand's chief secretary. He resigned from the post of JPSC chairperson on July 22. His resignation came a day before the CID conducted searches at several locations, including his official residence, as part of its probe into the alleged examination irregularities. Khiangte had maintained that his decision to step down was voluntary and was intended to facilitate an impartial investigation into the allegations.

All three JPSC members resign amid growing controversy

The investigation intensified further after all three serving JPSC members resigned on Sunday. The members who stepped down are Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad. Their resignations came after the CID summoned them for questioning in connection with the case. According to officials, Bhattacharya was scheduled to appear before the agency for questioning on August 10, while Ahmad was called on August 12 and Hansda on August 14.

The three members were appointed to the commission in September 2021. Ajeeta Bhattacharya is the wife of JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya. With the arrest of Khiangte, the total number of people arrested by the Jharkhand CID in connection with the case has reached 20.

CID brings Khiangte out of Ranchi residence after arrest

Following his arrest, a CID team was seen bringing Khiangte out of his residence in Ranchi. His arrest has taken place against the backdrop of protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in the state capital over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Student groups have been demanding a full and independent CBI investigation into the JSSC-CGL examination. They have also called for wider reforms in the functioning and examination processes of both the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

Babulal Marandi's reaction on Khiangte's arrest

BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi alleged that the CID's arrest of Khiangte was merely a "show" and claimed that the Hemant Soren government would eventually allow him to get default bail without filing a chargesheet, just as it allegedly did in the case of Vinay Choubey.

Marandi said the demands of protesting students were not limited to the JPSC. He alleged that large-scale irregularities had taken place in several Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations, including those for Assistant Teachers, CGL, Excise Constables and PGT posts, claiming that jobs were "sold" through these irregularities.

He further said that if the state government was genuinely serious about taking action, it should arrest all three JPSC members, along with former officials allegedly responsible during the JSSC-CGL examination, Neeraj Sinha and Sudhir Gupta. He also demanded the arrest of Vinod, whom he alleged is close to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and had possession of candidates' admit cards.

"At the same time, JSSC in-charge chairman IAS Prashant Kumar should be immediately suspended and an FIR should be registered against him. A CBI investigation should be ordered for a fair probe into the entire matter," Marandi added.

Congress in dilemma over Jharkhand students' protest

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday found itself in a dilemma over Jharkhand students' protest on irregularities in recruitment examinations across the state, as the party has largely remained silent over the agitation, even as it has targeted the Centre repeatedly for weeks over NEET (UG) examination. None of the top Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have issued a statement over the agitation or called for accountability in the irregularities, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hit out at the grand old party.

Also Read:

Congress in dilemma over Jharkhand students' protest; BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's silence