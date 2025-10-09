JBL Tour One M3 launches in India: Premium headphones with Smart Tx and 70-hour battery JBL’s Tour One M3 brings top-tier sound and cutting-edge features to India’s premium headphone segment. Priced from Rs 34,999, it offers ANC 2.0, Smart Tx connectivity, 360-degree spatial sound, and up to 70 hours of battery life.

New Delhi:

JBL, one of the leading names in premium audio products, have recently launched its latest premium over-ear headphones. The new Tour One M3 headphones are now available in India. As a part of the brand’s Tour lineup under Harman, the new headphones claim to deliver exceptional wireless audio quality, which will be able to rival high-end wired headphones. Priced at Rs 34,999 onwards, these headphones are designed for audiophiles who crave immersive sound and intelligent features.

The Tour One M3 is available in three colour variants- Black, Mocha and Blue. Also, the version equipped with Smart Tx technology will be priced at Rs 39,999.

Feature-packed with advanced audio technologies

The JBL Tour One M3 headphones come loaded with advanced audio technologies, including Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC 2.0) powered by an 8-mic array, Personi-Fi 3.0 for personalised sound calibration, and 360-degree spatial audio.

The headphones further support Auracast, Smart Talk features, and Smart Ambient, which will enhance both sound quality and user experience.

Under the hood, JBL has fitted 40mm Mica drivers with lossless audio support, ensuring rich, detailed, and distortion-free sound.

Battery life and performance of the headphones

The JBL Tour One M3 claims to deliver a long playtime, with 70 hours of playback when it is fully charged. A 5-minute quick charge could provide up to 5 hours of playback, claims the company, and ensures uninterrupted music for long commutes or travel.

Smart Tx accessory for universal connectivity