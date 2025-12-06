Kerala's SIR schedule extended by one week by Election Commission on state's request In its order dated December 5, the apex poll body said the electorates can now submit their enumeration forms till December 18, instead of December 11. The draft electoral roll will now be published on December 23 against the earlier date of December 16.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to extend the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala by one week in view of the upcoming local body elections. Local body elections will be held in the state in two phases on December 9 and 11, and the counting of votes will take place on December 13.

In its order dated December 5, the apex poll body said the electorates can now submit their enumeration forms till December 18, instead of December 11. The draft electoral roll will now be published on December 23 against the earlier date of December 16, while the final electoral roll will be published on February 21, 2026, as opposed to the earlier date of February 14.

"The Commission, after carefully taking due note of the submission made by the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala has decided to revise the SIR schedule for the state of Kerala by extending the relevant dates by one week," the order read.

The apex poll body is conducting the SIR in nine states, including Kerala, and three union territories (UTs), following its success in Bihar. It must be noted that assembly elections are also scheduled to be held in Kerala next year, along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

However, Kerala moved the Supreme Court to extend the last dates of submitting the enumeration forms in view of the local body elections. Later, the court gave Kerala to submit a representation to the EC stating the reasons to extend the last date. The EC also met Kerala's Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday, when the poll body was informed that over 95 per cent of enumeration forms have been digitised and the rest will likely be done before December 11.

"Whereas, the Chief Secretary, Kerala has submitted that due to ongoing LSGI elections, the political party workers are actively involved in the election process and their services could not be effectively utilized by the political for SIR related activities. He requested for extension of enumeration phase of SIR by one week," the EC said.