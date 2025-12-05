Gujarat SIR: More than 17 lakh voters found to be deceased, 3.25 lakh in repeated category The Gujarat SIR has revealed 17 lakh deceased voters still included in the rolls. More than 6.14 lakh voters were found absent from their registered addresses. More than 30 lakh voters were found to have permanently migrated.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Gujarat has shown that more than 17 lakh deceased voters were still listed in the current voter register, according to a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. The release issued on Thursday said the exercise began on November 4 with booth-level officers distributing enumeration forms in their assigned areas. The campaign will run until December 11.

The release noted that enumeration forms have been distributed to more than 5 crore voters registered in the 2025 electoral roll. Most of the 33 districts have completed 100 per cent of the distribution. Digitisation of returned forms is in progress and has been completed in 12 of the 182 assembly constituencies.

These constituencies include Dhanera and Tharad in Banaskantha district, Limkheda and Dahod in Dahod district, Bayad in Aravalli district, Dhoraji Jasdan and Gondal in Rajkot district, Keshod in Junagadh district, Mehmadabad in Kheda district, Khambhat in Anand district and Jalalpore in Navsari district.

Dang district is leading the exercise with 94.35 per cent digitisation of the counting forms.

The release stated that the revision revealed 17 lakh deceased voters still included in the rolls. More than 6.14 lakh voters were found absent from their registered addresses. More than 30 lakh voters were found to have permanently migrated.

Booth level officers also identified more than 3.25 lakh voters listed in the repeated category which means their names appeared in more than one place.

BLO dies of heart attack in Gujarat

A school teacher serving as a Booth Level Officer for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Gujarat’s Mehsana district died of a heart attack on Nnovember 28, a police official said.

Opposition leaders from the Congress and representatives of teachers’ unions linked the death to heavy workload and inadequate facilities, but police rejected these claims.

Dinesh Raval aged 50, a resident of Sudasana village, died of a heart attack at his home during the night between Thursday and Friday, said Satlasana police station sub inspector Udaysinh Zala. Raval was a government primary school teacher and had recently been appointed as a Booth Level Officer for the revision exercise.

He was taken to a government hospital in Vadnagar after his condition worsened at home. The post mortem report confirmed a heart attack as the cause of death. Neither his family nor his colleagues have levelled any allegations so far, Zala said.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi however alleged that Booth Level Officers are under heavy pressure to complete the assigned tasks on time.

