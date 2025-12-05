IndiGo chaos worsens: Over 1,000 flights cancelled in 3 days, passengers stranded as disruptions persist IndiGo has sought exemptions from specific FDTL provisions from the DGCA till February 10, 2026 in view of inconvenience faced by the passengers. The aviation regulatory body has been assured that corrective measures were underway by the airline to fix the issue.

New Delhi:

As many as four IndiGo flights– two arrivals and as many departures– were cancelled at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as India’s largest airline continues to reel under crew shortages and technical issues. Besides, adding to the woes of passengers, three arrivals and three departures were delayed, ANI reported citing TRV Airport PRO.

Similar disruptions have also been witnessed at Delhi’s IGI Airport. Amid the crisis, passengers are compelled to pay Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for booking other flights amid delays and last-moment cancellations.

Operational challenges for IndiGo were witnessed at airports across Maharashtra as well. Between 12 am to 8 am on Friday, 16 arrivals and 16 departures were cancelled, mostly in Pune and Mumbai. IndiGo operations have also been hit at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

People have expressed anger and urged authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest.

"I had an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Varanasi scheduled yesterday...After numerous delays we cancelled our flight but we did not get back our luggage on time. We are stranded here for almost 10-12 hours now, and we have received neither water nor food. It is a chaotic situation here. Taking another flight also doesn't seem very possible, other airlines have increased their airfare...The fare on other airlines has doubled," a passenger said.

​As many as 225 IndiGo flights have been cancelled at Delhi Airport today. Over 1,000 flights have been cancelled in three days.

550 flights cancelled on Thursday

Notably, IndiGo cancelled more than 550 international and domestic on Thursday, severely impacting the travel plans of several people. This marks the highest number of flight cancellations the airline has recorded in a single day in the past 20 years.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has sought exemptions from specific FDTL provisions from the DGCA till February 10, 2026 in view of inconvenience faced by the passengers. The aviation regulatory body has been assured that corrective measures were underway by the airline to fix the issue.

“To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations/exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to 10th February 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalized and stable operations will be fully restored by 10 February 2026,” DGCA said.

More disruptions in the offing

IndiGo has informed the DGCA that several more flights will be canceled over the next 2–3 days as the airline attempts to stabilise its schedule. Following this disclosure, the DGCA has adopted a stricter approach toward the carrier.

According to a PTI report, IndiGo stated that it will reduce the number of flights starting December 8 to help manage daily operational disruptions to some extent.

DGCA warns airline

The aviation watchdog said it will closely monitor IndiGo’s flights, the steps taken to improve operations, and the services provided to passengers in the coming days. The regulator also warned the airline against exploiting the current situation to hike ticket prices.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has reviewed the situation and instructed airports to provide all possible assistance to stranded passengers.

