Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday, December 5, 2025, said that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its fifth bi-monthly meeting for FY26 from December 3 to December 5. The central bank has already slashed the key short-term lending rate (repo) by 100 basis points in three tranches, beginning in February, amid declining consumer price index (CPI) based inflation.
