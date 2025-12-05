"We welcome the decision of repo rate cut as it would be highly encouraging for homebuyers and developers alike, potentially boosting affordability and investments in the sector. The economy continues to be robust with significant investments across businesses in recent times. Within this landscape, India’s real estate market stands out as one of the most dynamic and fastest growing in the world. Real estate investments hence remain the most desired due to their strong base and reliability factor and as the sector continues to benefit from improved buyer sentiment and strong housing demand. The rate cut would also strengthen market confidence and also act as a strong signal of policy support for the real estate sector and the broader economy. However, for the intended benefits to materialize, the transmission of the reduced rates must also be faster, ultimately benefiting the real estate sector and contributing positively to overall economic expansion. A supportive interest-rate environment will play a crucial role in sustaining homebuyer confidence in the coming year. We are also expecting significant growth in the near future, building on the success of this year and the continued strong demand in the real estate sector driven primarily by burgeoning aspirations. As long as the macro fundamentals are stable, demand for real estate will continue to grow and supportive monetary policy will only accelerate its upward trajectory. The Indian real estate market is booming and being a part of its growth can extend favourable returns in the future," said Ramani Sastri - Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers.