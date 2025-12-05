Advertisement
  Live RBI MPC 2025: Home loans to get cheaper as RBI slashes repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%

RBI Policy Date, RBI Monetary Policy: The central bank has already slashed the key short-term lending rate (repo) by 100 basis points in three tranches, beginning in February, amid declining consumer price index (CPI) based inflation.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday, December 5, 2025, said that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its fifth bi-monthly meeting for FY26 from December 3 to December 5. The central bank has already slashed the key short-term lending rate (repo) by 100 basis points in three tranches, beginning in February, amid declining consumer price index (CPI) based inflation.

Check all updates related to RBI Monetary Policy 2025 here

Live updates :RBI Monetary Policy Committee 2025

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: RBI’s 25 bps cut to 5.25% signals pro-growth momentum

    "The RBI’s 25 bps cut to 5.25% is a timely, growth-oriented move supported by a soft inflation backdrop, with core CPI easing and the full-year print expected near 2%. The liquidity boost through OMOs and the USD/INR swap will help lower funding costs and improve credit transmission. For the equity market, the policy is constructive for rate-sensitive sectors like Banks, NBFCs, Autos and Real estate stand to benefit from a better demand outlook and stronger earnings visibility. By retaining a neutral stance, the RBI has kept the door open for further calibrated easing while maintaining macro stability amid a broadening economic recovery," said Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd.

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Reduced repo rate a measured approach to balancing growth and inflation

    "RBI’s decision to cut the repo rate to 5.25% reinforces market stability and signals a measured approach to balancing growth and inflation. This clarity benefits both developers and homebuyers, providing a predictable environment for decision-making. The upward revision of GDP growth to 7.3% is particularly positive for Tier-2 markets, where rising aspirations meet the need for affordable, quality housing. Lower borrowing costs in these cities create opportunities for first-time buyers while giving developers the confidence to plan and execute long-term, sustainable projects rather than short-term cycles," said Pyush Lohia, Director, Lohia Worldspace.

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Reduced repo rate means more affordable home loans

    "The RBI MPC has decided to reduce the repo rates at 5.25% and slashing it by 25 bps, as it meets for the last time this year. The stance is significant for the real estate sector. Reduced repo rate means more affordable home loans which directly boost housing demand, while improving liquidity for developers. The sector stands to benefit from the re - established buyer sentiment and a growth in investment appetite with EMIs set to fall and borrowing cost easing. The approach will improve clearance of unsold inventory and streamline project launches, with real estate being a primary driver in India’s economic growth," said Sudeep Bhatt, Director Strategy, Whiteland Corporation.

     

  • 11:21 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Borrowers will benefit the most

    "The 25-bps rate cut by the RBI is a favorable signal for the future home-buyers. Interest rates that are lower are projected to enhance the purchasing power and thus contribute to the rise in housing demand. The borrowers will benefit the most from the lower EMIs and the new ways of planning their finances for a longer period. The increase in enquiries is already evident, and the digital, AI-backed home-loan platforms are in a good position to assist the clients in quickly comparing and securing the most suitable loan options. This change in the policy is anticipated to shorten the home-ownership process by making credit more accessible, transparent, and efficient," Pramod Kathuria, CEO & Co-Founder, Easiloan.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Rate cut will bolster domestic demand, says Binod Kumar MD & CEO of Indian Bank

    According to Binod Kumar MD & CEO of Indian Bank, the MPC 25 bps rate cut came after careful deliberation in the backdrop of easing inflation and strong Q2 GDP growth. 

    "It will further bolster domestic demand against a weakening rupee. OMO purchase and 3 year buy/sell swap of dollar will further improve liquidity in the banking system. Retail customers and MSMEs can expect more affordable credit and greater confidence to plan ahead. Indian Bank is committed to rate transmission," he said.

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Rate cut will support ongoing momentum of overall economic growth

    "We welcome the RBI’s decision to cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent amid easing inflation. The move would definitely support the ongoing momentum of overall economic growth, further strengthening demand and investment activity. The real estate sector has remained on a steady growth trajectory, as the prior cumulative repo-rate reduction of 100 bps by the RBI, coupled with income-tax relief given in the Union Budget and GST rate rationalisation earlier this year, has not only made home loans cheaper but has also significantly improved overall affordability for homebuyers. This latest rate cut is expected to further strengthen market sentiment, enhance purchasing power, and support continued growth in housing demand across key segments, keeping real estate a preferred long-term asset class," Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd.

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Rate cut to strengthen market confidence

    "We welcome the decision of repo rate cut as it would be highly encouraging for homebuyers and developers alike, potentially boosting affordability and investments in the sector. The economy continues to be robust with significant investments across businesses in recent times. Within this landscape, India’s real estate market stands out as one of the most dynamic and fastest growing in the world. Real estate investments hence remain the most desired due to their strong base and reliability factor and as the sector continues to benefit from improved buyer sentiment and strong housing demand. The rate cut would also strengthen market confidence and also act as a strong signal of policy support for the real estate sector and the broader economy. However, for the intended benefits to materialize, the transmission of the reduced rates must also be faster, ultimately benefiting the real estate sector and contributing positively to overall economic expansion. A supportive interest-rate environment will play a crucial role in sustaining homebuyer confidence in the coming year. We are also expecting significant growth in the near future, building on the success of this year and the continued strong demand in the real estate sector driven primarily by burgeoning aspirations. As long as the macro fundamentals are stable, demand for real estate will continue to grow and supportive monetary policy will only accelerate its upward trajectory. The Indian real estate market is booming and being a part of its growth can extend favourable returns in the future," said Ramani Sastri - Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers.

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Strong catalyst for housing demand

    "The RBI’s 25 bps repo rate cut is a welcome and timely step that will act as a strong catalyst for housing demand. Lower interest rates will make home loans more attractive and improve affordability for buyers across key segments, especially those exploring upgrades or long-term investments. We anticipate renewed momentum in enquiries and conversions as consumer confidence strengthens. For developers, the reduced cost of capital will ease pressure on ongoing project financing and support smoother execution cycles. This policy shift sends a positive message about economic stability and will help sustain the robust growth trajectory the real estate sector has witnessed over the past year," said Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group.

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Much-needed relief to homebuyers

    "The RBI’s decision to reduce the repo rate to 5.25% is a welcome move that will provide much-needed relief to homebuyers, especially in premium markets like MMR, NCR, and Pune, where rising EMIs have impacted affordability. Lower borrowing costs not only improve financial predictability but also strengthen buyer confidence. At Tribeca, we believe that stable and reasonable financial costs will play a crucial role in sustaining real estate growth, ensuring continued demand and greater accessibility for aspiring homeowners," Rajat Khandelwal, Group CEO, Tribeca Developers.

  • 10:46 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Rate cut is great help for the developers in terms of overall financing cost

    "RBI's decision to cut the repo rate is indeed a welcome move. The reduction is substantial and it will stretch all the way across the construction and real-estate development sector, where financial support represents the major part of project costs. The comfort given has already extended to enabling developers to unwind their debts more easily and hence have smooth cash flows. The developers do not have to worry about project planning as well as execution timelines. Recent studies have emphasised that even a small reduction in interest rates can lead to significant savings for borrowers in the long run. In the same way, this reduction can be of great help for the developers in terms of overall financing cost especially if they are working on large-scale developments like residential, commercial or branded resorts projects. The reduction to 5.25% sends a strong signal of monetary support at a time when construction materials, labour and compliance costs have consistently risen," said Dinesh Yadav, Founder and MD of Fine Acers.

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Steady and reassuring move for the real estate sector

    "The RBI’s decision to reduce the repo rate to 5.25% while maintaining a neutral policy stance is a steady and reassuring move for the real estate sector. Stable borrowing costs will benefit both homebuyers and developers. For buyers, it means continued lower EMIs and easier access to home loans, which can encourage more people to buy homes. For developers, the sustained interest rates will help manage costs and finish projects on time. This policy continuity will boost confidence in the market and maintain demand for homes and office spaces. We expect the luxury housing segment to stay strong, especially in metro cities. Lower EMIs and better loan offers will make people more confident to buy. For the real estate industry, especially the residential sector, the RBI’s decision underlines stability and predictability, two factors widely regarded as essential for sustained market health. Stable rates and recent liquidity support from the central bank help developers manage project costs, push new launches, and keep housing supply robust. The continuation of favourable credit conditions and the steady pace of earlier rate cuts also maintain affordability, especially in the mid- and affordable housing segments, and underpin a cautiously optimistic outlook for the market,” said Rohit Kishore, CEO, Hero Realty.

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: RBI to conduct Open Market Operations

    "The Reserve Bank has decided to conduct OMO (Open Market Operations) purchases of government securities of 1 lakh crore rupees and a three-year dollar-rupee buy-sell swap of 5 billion US dollars this month in December to inject further durable liquidity into the system," Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Real GDP growth for this year projected at 7.3%

    Services exports are expected to remain strong while merchandise exports face headwinds, with external uncertainties posing downside risks. Taking all factors into account, real GDP growth for this year is projected at 7.3 per cent, up from earlier estimates, with Q3 at 7 per cent, Q4 at 6.5 per cent, and next year’s Q1 and Q2 at 6.7 per cent and 6.5 per cent. Headline CPI inflation fell to an all-time low in October 2025, driven by a faster-than-expected correction in food prices.”

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: CPI inflation projected at 2%

    CPI inflation this year is now projected at 2 per cent, about 0.6 per cent below the Reserve Bank of India's earlier outlook.

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Central bank maintains neutral stance

    The MPC has decided to continue with a neutral stance. "In view of evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank will conduct OMO purchases of government securities worth Rs 1 lakh crore and a three‑year rupee buy-sell swap of 5 billion US dollars this December to inject durable liquidity into the system. The MPC noted that headline inflation has eased significantly and is likely to remain softer than earlier projections,” said RBI Governor. 

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Real GDP growth accelerates

    RBI Governor said that the Indian economy has witnessed rapid disinflation, with inflation dipping to a mere 0.3 per cent in October 2025. Real GDP growth accelerated to 8.2 per cent in Q2, aided by strong festive spending and rationalisation of GST rates. 

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Central bank slashes repo rate

    In his Monetary Policy Statement, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a repo rate cut by 25 bps. He said that the economy witnessed robust growth and benign inflation. 

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Will RBI cut repo rate? Here's what Governor said

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra last month said that there is scope to further reduce policy interest rates.

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Crisil expects rate cut

    According to Crisil Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi, a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate in December is expected. "While growth remains robust, a significant decline in retail inflation in October has created additional room for this adjustment," Dharmakirti said.

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: To be last cut

    If the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee announce the rate cut, that will be the last cut in this rate-cutting cycle. 

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Repo rate already cut by 100 basis points

    The central bank has already reduced the key short-term lending rate or repo rate by 100 basis points (bps) in three tranches. The rate cut began in February, amid declining consumer price index (CPI) based inflation.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Dec 05, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI MPC LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open in red

    The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened in the red ahead of the monetary policy announcement. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 139.84 points to start the session at 85,125.48 the Nifty dipped 33.95 points to open at 25,999.80. 

