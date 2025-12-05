Bengal SIR: Re-verify forms and delete dead or absent voters by December 11, CEO tells BLOs Bengal SIR: A huge controversy has erupted in West Bengal over the SIR, with the ruling TMC urging the top poll body to halt the drive immediately. The party has said it will also raise the issue in the ongoing Parliament Winter Session.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal has directed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral list to re-verify the forms, and delete the names of deceased, absent or duplicate voters before December 11. Notably, December 11 is the last date for the end of the first phase of the SIR.

In his message to the BLOs on Thursday, Agarwal also warned the poll officials against any 'intentional mistake', saying the Election Commission of India (ECI) will take necessary steps if such actions were found. He also urged the BLOs to upload the SIR data with 'utmost care'.

"You must ensure every single dead/absent/duplicate voter's name is deleted from the voter list as the Election Commission aims to keep every eligible voter's name and delete every ineligible one. There should not be any mistake, inadvertently or otherwise," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Suicide of BLOs and the SIR row in West Bengal

A huge controversy has erupted in West Bengal over the SIR, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) urging the top poll body to halt the drive immediately. The party has said it will also raise the issue in the ongoing Parliament Winter Session, claiming that the SIR is targeting West Bengal.

The party has also blamed SIR for suicide of many BLOs in the state, alleging the exercise has created intense pressure on them. However, the ECI has directed the TMC not to mislead people over the SIR and avoid creating pressure or threatening on the BLOs.

Meanwhile, the BLOs on Monday staged a massive protest outside the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the SIR. The protest was organised by the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, which was demanding better working condition for the BLOs amid the 'extensive pressure' over them due to the SIR.