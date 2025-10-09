iQOO Neo 11 specs leaked: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 2K display and 7000mAh battery expected The upcoming iQOO Neo 11 smartphone will come with major performance and display upgrades. Expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 2K AMOLED display, and a massive 7000mAh battery, the device could be priced around Rs 31,000.

iQOO is set to expand its Neo series lineup with the upcoming Neo 11 handset. The device will first debut in the Chinese market before arriving in India. Although the brand’s number series- like the iQOO 15- that caters to flagship users, the Neo series aims at offering powerful performance at a more affordable price. Though the company has not yet officially confirmed specifications, reliable tipster Smart Pikachu has leaked several exciting details about the device.

The iQOO Neo 11 is expected to feature a premium design with flagship-grade performance, positioning it as a major step up from its predecessor. The phone may feature a glass back and flat frame design, similar to the higher-end models from iQOO.

Display: 2K AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate

According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 11 will come with a 6.8-inch 2K flat AMOLED display offering a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The display brightness has reportedly been boosted over the previous generation, providing better outdoor visibility and vibrant visuals. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner will also be part of the setup for faster and more accurate unlocking.

Processor and battery performance

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which promises flagship-level performance. The device is likely to come with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage, ensuring ample space and multitasking power.

Powering the iQOO Neo 11 is a massive 7000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, enabling hours of usage with just a few minutes of charge. As per iQOO’s tradition, the box is also expected to include a fast charger.

Camera specifications

In the optics department, the iQOO Neo 11 will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is said to include a 16MP front-facing camera, promising sharp and balanced photos.

iQOO Neo 11: Expected price in India

The iQOO Neo 11 is rumoured to launch at around CNY 2,500 (approximately Rs 31,210) in China. While there’s no official confirmation on its India release date, the company is likely to bring it after the iQOO 15 series launch in November. It could arrive as part of a phased global rollout or a dedicated Indian variant.

With its combination of high-end hardware, a 2K display, and super-fast charging, the iQOO Neo 11 looks set to redefine the mid-range performance smartphone segment. If priced right in India, it could become a strong rival to models from Realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi in the Rs 30,000 bracket.