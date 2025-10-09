Snapchat introduces paid storage for Memories: Here’s how to download them for free Snapchat has announced that users storing more than 5GB of content in its Memories feature will soon need to pay for additional storage. The app will introduce new “Memories Storage Plans” with up to 5TB of space under its Snapchat+ and Platinum subscriptions.

Snapchat is making a major change to its Memories feature, which was free for users since the time the platform was launched (in 2016), allowing users to save disappearing photos and videos for free. But now, the company has confirmed that users will be storing more than 5GB of content in Memories will soon need to subscribe to a paid plan to continue saving and accessing older content.

In an official statement, Snapchat said, “When we first launched Memories, we never expected it to grow to what it has become today. To help our community continue storing all their Memories over the long term, we are introducing new Memories Storage Plans.”

New Snapchat ‘Memories Storage Plans’

The new paid storage options come as part of Snapchat+ and Snapchat Platinum subscription tiers. Users can now choose from the following global plans:

100GB plan: USD 1.99 per month (around Rs 165)

Snapchat+ 250GB plan: USD 3.99 per month (around Rs 330)

Snapchat Platinum plan: up to 5TB storage (price varies by region)

While India-specific pricing has not been announced yet, these plans are expected to roll out worldwide soon.

12-month window to back up or upgrade

Snapchat has assured that the users who exceed the free 5GB limit will receive 12 months of temporary storage. During this period, they can either download their saved Snaps or switch to a paid plan to retain access.

How to download Snapchat Memories for free?

If you do not want to pay for extra storage, you can easily download your Snaps to your device by following these simple steps:

Open the Snapchat app.

Tap on the photo icon to open “Memories.”

Press and hold the Snap (or multiple Snaps) you wish to save.

Tap Export and select your preferred storage location on your device.

Snapchat’s decision marks the first time the platform has placed limits on Memories storage, signalling a move toward monetising its growing data usage. While paid storage plans may benefit heavy users, casual users can still preserve their favourite Snaps for free—by downloading them before the 12-month deadline expires.