Vivo launches Android 16-based OriginOS 6 globally with AI upgrades and fresh look Vivo’s OriginOS 6 is based on Android 16, replaces FunTouch OS globally with improved performance, and powerful AI features like Origin Island. Rolling out from November 2025, the update focuses on smoother animations, personalisation, and deeper AI integration for both Vivo and iQOO.

New Delhi:

Vivo has officially unveiled its new OriginOS 6, its next-generation software interface based on Android 16, marking the global debut of the UI that previously remained exclusive to China. The new update will now replace FunTouch OS for Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India and other markets. OriginOS 6 introduces a smoother interface, redesigned animations, better performance, and a range of AI-powered tools to enhance everyday use.

Global rollout and new design direction

Vivo confirmed that the global rollout of OriginOS 6 will begin in phases starting in November 2025, though the company has not yet shared the list of eligible devices. Built around the concept of “More Local, More Global”, OriginOS 6 focuses on three pillars- smoothness, design, and AI integration.

Smoothness: Faster, smarter and more responsive

The new interface features the Origin Smooth Engine, which optimises system performance across computing, storage, and display layers. Vivo claims app cold-start speeds are 18.5 per cent faster, frame-rate stability improves by 10.5 per cent, and data loading speed doubles, making the experience fluid and responsive.

Vivo has also introduced a Snap-Up Engine that dynamically allocates computing power to high-priority actions, such as payments or ticket booking. For visual fluidity, the Origin Animation System offers several motion effects, including Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One-Shot Animation.

Design: Refined and personalised experience

The Origin Design System standardises colours, typography, icons, and depth across the UI. A new Vivo Sans font supports over 40 languages, while Translucent Colour and Dynamic Glow effects add layered depth to the interface.

The Lock Screen Grid feature lets users arrange widgets, resize elements, and personalise photos and fonts. Meanwhile, the home screen’s 4x7 layout now supports adaptive folders and Flip Cards. Several native apps like Weather, iManager, and Origin Health also receive refreshed UIs and improved animations.

AI upgrades: Origin Island and smart tools

At the heart of OriginOS 6’s AI experience is Origin Island, a feature inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island. It displays live updates and contextual actions at the top of the screen.

Other notable AI tools include: