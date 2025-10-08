WhatsApp tests new Instagram-like 'Status Questions' feature for Android users WhatsApp is testing a new ‘Status Questions’ feature that lets users post interactive questions in their status updates, similar to Instagram’s Question stickers. Currently rolling out to beta testers on Android, the feature enables followers to respond privately.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new interactive Status Questions feature for Android users. The feature is inspired by Instagram’s popular Question sticker. According to WABetaInfo (feature tracker platform), the feature will start the test in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.29.12, and it will gradually roll out to selected testers via the Google Play Store Beta Program.

The feature will further enable users to post a question box along with their photos or videos in a WhatsApp Status update, encouraging their contacts to reply directly within the app.

How does the WhatsApp ‘Status Questions’ feature work?

Once available, users can add a Question box to their WhatsApp Status similar to how Instagram Stories work. Viewers can tap on the box to type and send their responses, which will be visible only to the person who posted the question. All responses will appear under the Viewers List, making it easy for the original poster to view and manage them.

If a contact does not have access to the new feature yet, WhatsApp will display a message stating that their version does not support it.

Privacy and security for question responses

WhatsApp has confirmed that responses shared through the Status Questions will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the sender and the recipient can view the replies. The company also plans to introduce an option to report inappropriate responses, further improving safety.

Users will receive notifications when someone answers their question and may even get the option to reshare selected responses as a new status update — without revealing the responder’s identity.

When will it be available for all users?

Currently, the feature is in limited beta testing, but a wider rollout is expected in the coming weeks after bug fixes and improvements. This new addition is part of WhatsApp’s broader plan to make Status updates more engaging and interactive, keeping users connected in fun, privacy-focused ways.

With the new Status Questions feature, WhatsApp aims to bring the best of Instagram’s interactive experience directly into the world’s most popular messaging app.