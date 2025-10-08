KRAFTON launches action-packed in-game event with new skins and rewards: BGMI x Tiger Shroff

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (commonly known as BGMI) has roped in Bollywood’s action hero Tiger Shroff as its official face. This collaboration brings Tiger’s face, along with the energy, into the virtual battleground game. From today on, players will get access to Tiger-themed content, including exclusive weapons, outfits and a voice pack recorded by the actor himself.
Exclusive Tiger Shroff-themed items
BGMI game players can unlock Tiger Shroff-inspired gear through the Gold Spin in the BGMI 4.0 Update, which also includes the new Spooky Soiree theme and haunted-map gameplay. The themed collection includes:
- Tiger Set: Sleek army-style outfit with glowing accents.
- Exclusive Voice Pack: Featuring Tiger Shroff’s voice lines.
- CyberFang Suit: Futuristic white tiger-themed attire.
- Jungle Core Backpack: Golden and grey tones inspired by the white tiger.
- Sky Striker Parachute: White tiger parachute design.
- Chrome Claw P90 and Claw Burst Grenade: Special weapon and grenade skins.
BGMI’s legacy of iconic collaborations
The Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's collaboration follows BGMI’s earlier partnerships with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, reinforcing its connection to India’s pop culture and cinema. This latest tie-up continues BGMI’s mission to blend entertainment with gaming, offering fans a unique “phygital” experience.
The BGMI x Tiger Shroff collaboration is available for a limited period, so players can log in, spin, and bring Tiger’s spirit to every battleground match.
Tiger Shroff’s take on the collaboration
Speaking about the partnership, Tiger Shroff expressed his excitement, saying, “Gaming is all about action, adrenaline, and energy – just like my films. I’m thrilled to bring that same vibe to BGMI and connect with fans in such an interactive way.”
KRAFTON India on the partnership
Siddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at KRAFTON India, said the collaboration reflects BGMI’s mission to create unforgettable gaming moments. He added, “Partnering with Tiger Shroff brings together the intensity of cinema and the thrill of gaming, perfectly capturing the spirit of India’s youth.”