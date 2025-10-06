Karva Chauth-special couple images with Gemini Nano Banana AI: 5 Ready to use prompts Looking to transform your regular couple photos into beautiful Karva Chauth-themed images? Using Gemini Nano Banana AI, you can create culturally rich, festive visuals with just a few prompts. Here are 5 quick prompts to help you create the best AI photo.

New Delhi:

Karva Chauth is around the corner, and if you have no one to take your photos this year, we got you covered with Gemini Nano Banana AI, a generative AI tool (or mode/variant, depending on version) that helps user to recreate their photos by using simple yet accurate text prompts. All that users have to do is take their existing couple picture and reimagine it with traditional Karva Chauth aesthetics like sarees, mehndi, lamps, moonlit backdrops, and festive jewellery. Also, you must mention preserving the original facial features and emotions. It’s fast, creative, and customizable. Here, we bring to you some easy prompts to recreate your image, and look real, and could be easily uploaded on social media as well.

5 Quick Gemini prompts to convert a couple of pictures

Traditional Karva Chauth night: Recreate picture, wife in red saree applying sindoor, husband holding lamp, moonlit background, intricate mehndi, warm glow. Make it look real.

(Image Source : GEMINI)Traditional Karva Chauth night: Recreate picture, wife in red saree applying sindoor, husband holding lamp, moonlit background, intricate mehndi, warm glow. Make it look real.

Recreate the attached couple of photos in festive attire under a full moon. Wife wearing a fuchsia saree with a red veil, kalire on her wrist, holding a karva chauth pooja thali, looking at her husband. Husband wearing a white kurta dhoti with a stole, holding a gift. All around, soft candlelit ambience. Make the photo look real.

(Image Source : GEMINI)Recreate the attached couple of photos in festive attire under a full moon. Wife wearing a fuchsia saree with a red veil, kalire on her wrist, holding a karva chauth pooja thali, looking at her husband. Husband wearing a white kurta dhoti with a stole, holding a gift. All around, soft candlelit ambi

Recreate the attached photo in the Karva Chauth puja scene: Wife in a silver lehenga and jewellery, holding a puja thali. Husband in a sherwani, standing in the garden full of roses. Garden lit with diyas all around. Make it look real with a bright moon.

(Image Source : GEMINI)Recreate the attached photo in the Karva Chauth puja scene: Wife in a silver lehenga and jewellery, holding a puja thali. Husband in a sherwani, standing in the garden full of roses. Garden lit with diyas all around. Make it look real with a bright moon.

Recreate the attached image in the evening Karva Chauth look of a romantic couple: Wife wearing bridal jewellery and red saree, husband beside her with Channa and moon, soft lighting, romantic mood. Make the image look real, surrounded by lanterns and Diyas on the floor.

(Image Source : GEMINI)Recreate the attached image in the evening Karva Chauth look of a romantic couple: Wife wearing bridal jewellery and red saree, husband beside her with Channa and moon, soft lighting, romantic mood. Make the image look real, surrounded by lanterns and Diyas on the floor.

Recreate the attached photo like a Moon gazing couple holding hands, looking at each other: wife in an elegant pink gown and chooda on her wrists, husband next to her wearing a sherwani. Real-looking image, with full moon night sky, and traditional motifs.

(Image Source : GEMINI)Recreate the attached photo like a Moon gazing couple holding hands, looking at each other: wife in an elegant pink gown and chooda on her wrists, husband next to her wearing a sherwani. Real-looking image, with full moon night sky, and traditional motifs.

These prompts can be adjusted as per preference. Specify additions like ‘add pastel palette’, ‘add vivid colours’, ‘use soft realism style’, or ‘digital art’- to match your creative taste.

How to use these prompts in Gemini Nano Banana AI

Open Google Gemini, and click on the Nano Banana icon (banana shape) Upload your chosen couple photo into Gemini / AI mode. Enter one of the prompts above, along with your couple photo attached to be used as a reference. Optionally, add modifiers like “HD quality”, “intricate detail”, or “skin tone consistency”. Run the generation/editing process. Review and, if needed, fine-tune (adjust lighting, elements, or remove artefacts) via prompt refinements.

(Image Source : GEMINI )Couple images

Tips for the best output