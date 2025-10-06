Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 6: Free diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 6: Free diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, has released a new set of gaming codes which will enable the players to get free diamonds, skins, guns and more. But players have to be fast enough to redeem the codes, as they are time-bound.

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Garena, one of the popular battle royale game makers, have released a fresh set of codes for the day for its popular Free Fire Max.  These codes will be operational only for today (October 6, 2025), and will offer players a chance to win various perks like weapon skins, diamonds, gold and exclusive in-game characters. These codes are valid for a limited time period, so the mobile gamers are advised to redeem these codes quickly through the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site before they expire.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 6, 2025

Here are the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, October 6, 2025. Use these codes to unlock exciting rewards such as skins, gold, diamonds, and character upgrades:

  1. F8S6D3F9G5H2J7K1
  2. F5Q7W2E9R4T6Y1U3
  3. F9A4S8D1F6G2H7J5
  4. F1Q9W5E2R7T3Y6U8
  5. F4A2S9D7F3G1H8J5
  6. F7Z5X2C9V1B6N8M3
  7. F2L7P3O9I5U4Y1T6
  8. F8A1S7D5F9G3H2J6
  9. F9Z3X8C2V7B5N1M4
  10. F2H8J6K1L5P3O9I7
  11. F3Z7X1C5V9B2N6M8
  12. F6H2J8K4L9P1O7I3
  13. F1S5D9F3G7H2J8K6
  14. F5H9J3K7L2P6O4I1
  15. F6S4D1F8G5H9J2K7
  16. F7Q9W3E1R6T2Y8U4
  17. F9S7D3F1G4H6J2K8

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

  • Visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
  • Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter) account.
  • Enter the redeem code in the text box and confirm your submission.
  • You’ll receive a confirmation message once successful.
  • Rewards such as gold and diamonds will be directly credited to your wallet, while skins and items will appear in the Vault tab of your game account.

Important tips before redeeming these codes

  • Make sure your Free Fire Max account is linked to a social media platform.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
  • Codes remain valid for only 12–18 hours after release.
  • Each redeem code can be used once per account.

What is the Garena Free Fire Max game?

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the popular battle royale game Free Fire, offering enhanced graphics, realistic animations, and improved gameplay. It was launched in September 2021 for both Android and iOS devices, providing players with a richer and more immersive experience. The game allows players to enjoy the same gameplay mechanics as Free Fire but with higher-quality visuals and effects.

 

Motorola G06 Power launch confirmed for October 7: Price, features and availability

Best Karwa Chauth gifting ideas for your wife this year: Best latest smartphones

Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs on his 14th death anniversary: A visionary who changed the world
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Garena Tech News Free Fire Max
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\