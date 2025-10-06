Motorola G06 Power launch confirmed for October 7: Price, features and availability Motorola is set to launch the Moto G06 Power in India on October 7. The device will be available on Flipkart in a vegan leather finish and Pantone colours. It will feature a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, a 120Hz 6.88-inch display, and a massive 7,000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Motorola, one of the leading names in the smartphone segment, has officially confirmed the imminent arrival of the Moto G06 Power in the Indian market. The device is unveiled worldwide at IFA 2025 in September this year, alongside the Moto G06 and Motorola Edge 60 Neo- the powerful variant is now set for an Indian debut.

The company has revealed key specifications for the upcoming handset, which is expected to share many features with its global counterpart. The Moto G06 Power will be exclusively available in the country via Flipkart.

India launch date and availability details

The Moto G06 Power is scheduled to launch in India on October 7 at 12 PM IST. This launch date was confirmed by a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, which will serve as the exclusive sales platform for the device.

The listing reveals the phone will be available in at least three vibrant, Pantone-verified colour options: blue, green, and grey, all featuring a premium vegan leather finish.

Major features of the device will further include a 50MP main camera, an IP64 rating and Moto Gestures, which aims to deliver high performance and exceptional endurance to Indian consumers.

Confirmed specifications and features

The Flipkart listing has confirmed several key features for the Indian variant of the Moto G06 Power:

Display : The handset will boast a large 6.88-inch display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and durable Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

: The handset will boast a large 6.88-inch display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and durable Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Processor : It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, suggesting a strong focus on performance and gaming capabilities in the mid-range segment.

: It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, suggesting a strong focus on performance and gaming capabilities in the mid-range segment. Durability and Audio : It will feature an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build and stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

: It will feature an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build and stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. Cameras : For photography, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

: For photography, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Battery : True to its name, the G06 Power will pack a massive 7,000mAh battery.

: True to its name, the G06 Power will pack a massive 7,000mAh battery. Software and Gestures: The device will support popular Moto Gestures, allowing users to open the camera with a 'Twist' or activate the flashlight with a 'Chop Chop' action.

The global version also offered up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage, 18W wired fast charging, and ran on Hello UI based on Android 15. It included a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.