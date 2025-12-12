Assam suspends four cricketers over 'serious misconduct' during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 The Assam Cricket Association suspended four players over alleged attempts to influence current team members during the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. An ACSU probe and a police FIR have been registered. All cricket activities are barred for the players until investigations conclude.

Guwahati:

A criminal inquiry and an internal investigation have converged on a troubling chapter for cricket in Assam, where four players have been removed from all involvement with the sport pending the outcome of ongoing probes. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has suspended Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri after allegations surfaced that the quartet sought to influence members of the current state squad during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, played in Lucknow.

The accusations prompted the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to conduct an enquiry. According to the ACA, the enquiries indicated “serious misconduct” and raised concerns about conduct “affecting the integrity of the sports.” Alongside the internal measures, the association has also escalated the matter to law-enforcement authorities, filing an FIR with the Crime Branch in Guwahati on December 12, 2025.

“The Assam Cricket Association has suspended four players — Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri — with immediate effect after allegations emerged that they were involved in corrupt practices relating to the game of cricket. The above four players, who have represented Assam at various stages, are accused of influencing and attempting to instigate some of the current Assam team players, who took part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 held in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8,” a press release from ACA read.

All cricketers prohibited from taking part in any cricket-related activities

Under the suspension order, the four players have been prohibited from taking part in any match or event run under the ACA’s supervision, whether at the state level, within district units, or through affiliated clubs. They have also been blocked from involvement in any other cricket-related duties, a category the association explicitly listed as including roles such as match referee, coach or umpire. The sanctions, the ACA explained, are intended to “curtail any scope of further deterioration of the situation,” and will remain in place until investigations conclude or the association issues additional directives.

District bodies across Assam have been instructed to enforce the restrictions immediately and to brief clubs and academies under their oversight. The ACA emphasised that the order must be implemented without exception.