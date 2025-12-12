Hrithik Roshan skips Arjun Rampal from his Dhurandhar review, X users speculate X users were quick to notice that Hrithik Roshan did not mentioned his old pal Arjun Rampal, in his X post, while praising Dhurandhar cast.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar is the the talk of nation right now. From common people to celebrities and even politicians, everyone has an opinion on the spy-thriller. Aditya Dhar's second venture after Uri: The Surgical Strike, that features Ranveer Singh in lead role, was released in theatres on December 5.

Ever since, reactions to the film are out ever minute. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan could also not stay away from the trend as he took to his Instagram and X profiles to share his review on Dhurandhar. However, X users might have picked something that was deep hidden on the internet.

What's the catch?

Firstly Hrithik was trolled for sharing different movie reviews on Instagram and X. Where on Insta, he praised the story telling but mentioned that he does not agree with the politics of the film, on X the Greek god of Bollywood, heaped praises on the cast.

However, X users were quick to notice that Hrithik had not mentioned his old pal Arjun Rampal, in his X post, while he had something to say for each of Dhurandhar's cast.

What could be the reason?

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal, his ex-wife and former model Mehr Jesia, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan were all best friends in the early 20s. However, after being together for 21 years, Rampal and Jesia headed for divorce and several re[ports claimed that Sussanne was responsible for the separation, Although, Sussanne slammed the 'malicious' rumours about her affair with Arjun.

It is significant to note that Hrithik and Sussanne were officially divorced in 2014, which was followed by the Kangana Ranaut controversy.

Now with Hrithik not mentioning Arjun Rampal from his Dhurandhar review, X users think that Arjun, Hrithik and Sussanne may have moved on in life with their respective new partners, the fallout might still be alive.

