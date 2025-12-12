Anmol Bishnoi locked in Tihar Jail: MHA's BNSS Section 303 order blocks state custody for 1 year Fugitive since 2022, Anmol Bishnoi-younger sibling of imprisoned kingpin Lawrence- was nabbed in the US in Nov 2024 and deported on November 18, 2025. Rushed before a special judge at Patiala House Courts that day via video link, he emerged as the 19th arrest in Lawrence's vast terror-gangster web.

In a major security clampdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (December 12) has issued a stringent directive restricting any state police or agency from seeking police custody (furlough) of notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi for the next one year under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS). All interrogations must now occur exclusively within the high-security confines of Tihar Jail in Delhi. Officials cite "security reasons" for the order, which mirrors a similar restriction previously imposed on Anmol's brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. This move ensures Anmol, recently extradited from the United States, remains anchored in Asia's most fortified prison to face multiple trials without transit risks.

NIA prosecutor confirms judicial custody shift

Special Public Prosecutor for NIA, Advocate Rahul Tyagi, revealed that investigations into Anmol's cases stand complete. "We requested the court to send him to judicial custody for trial, as he was an absconder. The order has been passed, he was produced via video conferencing and remanded accordingly," Tyagi stated. The MHA order explicitly mandates his confinement in Delhi prisons for the coming year, prioritising swift justice in high-profile cases while neutralising potential escape or disruption threats.

Deportation from US ends years on the run

Absconding since 2022, Anmol Bishnoi, the US-based younger brother of jailed don Lawrence, was detained in the United States in November 2024 and "removed" (deported) on November 18. Produced before a special judge at Patiala House Courts the same day, he became the 19th accused arrested in the sprawling terror-gangster syndicate orchestrated by Lawrence. His return to India marks a pivotal blow to the network, which has terrorised multiple states through orchestrated hits and extortion.

Rap sheet of terror: High-profile killings and attacks

Anmol tops wanted lists for a string of audacious crimes-

Baba Siddique murder : Key conspirator in the October 2024 assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

: Key conspirator in the October 2024 assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Salman Khan firing: Masterminded the April 2024 gunfire attack on Bollywood star Salman Khan's Bandra residence.

Masterminded the April 2024 gunfire attack on Bollywood star Salman Khan's Bandra residence. Sidhu Moosewala killing : Involved in the May 2022 slaying of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab.

: Involved in the May 2022 slaying of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab. Broader syndicate: Linked to extortion rackets, targeted killings, and terror financing across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

As the 19th catch in this nexus, Anmol's interrogation in Tihar Jail will likely unravel deeper layers of the Bishnoi empire's operations.

Strategic containment: Echoes of Lawrence Bishnoi precedent

This MHA directive builds on the playbook used for Lawrence Bishnoi, ensuring centralised control over high-threat inmates. By confining Anmol to Tihar- known for housing India's most dangerous criminals- the order minimises logistical vulnerabilities during inter-state transfers. It underscores a national strategy to dismantle gangster syndicates through coordinated judicial and security measures, signaling zero tolerance for absconders who weaponise borders and delays.