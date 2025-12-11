Akshaye Khanna's on-screen wife, Saumya Tandon, praises Dhurandhar actor, shares unseen pics Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's wife Saumya Tandon, who plays the role of Ulfat in Aditya Dhar's film praises his on screen husband in the latest Instagram post.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar has been ruling the internet and theares ever since it hit the silver screen on December 5. The spy thriller, it's storyline and cast have been gerrting rave reviews and each cast is now taking to it's social media profile to share about their journey on bringing the massiv story together.

Now a new addition to this list is Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's wife Saumya Tandon, who plays the role of Ulfat in Aditya Dhar's film. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress has shared some unseen photos from the sets of Dhurandhar, along with it, she has heaped praises on her onscreen husband and the man of the moment, Akshaye Khanna.

Saumya Tandon praises Akshaye and other cast members

Talking about her character, Ulfat, Saumya wrote, 'It’s absolutely overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation for my part in #Dhurandhar. It wasn’t a long screen time, but so many of you told me the character made an impact and that means the world. I genuinely didn’t expect this response.'

While mentioning Akshaye, the actress worte, 'Working opposite Akshay Khanna was an absolute treat. I’ve always admired him, and I learnt so much on set. I truly feel we make a great pairhoping we get to create that magic again.'

Saumay furhter wrote, 'Ranveer Singh, you are pure gold. You’ve delivered one of your best performances, and I hope this is yet another beautiful beginning for you. Love always. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavwa, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi, every one of you was fantastic.'

Who is Saumya Tandon?

Saumya Tandon's personal life, she married businessman Saurabh Devendra Singh in 2016. The mother of one, made her comeback after 5 years, as she was last seen in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which she left in 2020.

Also Read: Dhurandhar fans point out link between Ranveer Singh starrer and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike