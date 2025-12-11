Dhurandhar fans point out link between Ranveer Singh starrer and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike In Dhurandhar, Ranveer’s character Hamza is revealed near the end to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the same name crops up briefly in Uri, when Kirti Kulhari's character mentions her late husband.

While Ranveer Singh's film remains at the forefront of box office talks, fans of cinema haven't been slow in pointing out a rather interesting correlation between Ranveer Singh's latest release and Vicky Kaushal's successful film from 2019, "Uri: The Surgical Strike."

The theory rests upon a common surname that appears in both films, and as tentative as it may be, it has sparked a lot of debate among fans.

What is the whole matter?

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer’s character Hamza is revealed near the end to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a prisoner given a chance at redemption through an intelligence mission. That same name crops up briefly in Uri, when Kirti Kulhari's character mentions her late husband, Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a soldier killed in action.

Although Uri never reveals this character in his films, the mention of his name has left many viewers pondering over a common, yet unseen element in both films.

Fans sense a connection between Aditya Dhar films

There are fans who believe there’s a connection between the two, since both of these releases are directed by Aditya Dhar. They even speculate that it could be a hint towards a larger cinema universe. 'The name is too specific to be random,' one comment on social platforms read, highlighting how enthusiast communities quickly tied the details together.

Others caution against reading too much into it, noting that the timeline of the films doesn’t line up, Uri is set around the 2016 surgical strikes, while Dhurandhar’s story begins in the early 2000s. Some critics have described the name overlap as a creative Easter egg or homage rather than evidence of a shared storyline.

Dhurandhar 2 might throw some light

At this point, neither the Dhurandhar team nor Aditya Dhar himself has confirmed any official link between the two films. Yet the fans are also hopeful that if their guesses are right then the sequel may come with confirmations.

