Dhurandhar: Sonu Nigam's Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai reminds fans of THIS 1960 classic qawwali

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and others, has been dominating the box office ever since its release. Apart from the storyline and performances, the film has been receiving praise from fans over with its music, including Akshaye Khanna's viral entry song, Fa9la.

Now, another qawwali song, 'Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai', sung by Sonu Nigam for Dhurandhar, has reminded fans of a 1960s classic from the film Barsaat Ki Raat. Read on for more details.

Sonu Nigam's Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai reminded fans of this 1960s qawwali song

The makers of Dhurandhar created a buzz with the first-look teaser and trailer ahead of the theatrical release. The teaser featured the song 'Jogi', which grabbed attention. At the same time, the trailer's end credits included the line, 'Na toh karwaan ki talaash hai', taken from the iconic qawwali 'Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai' from the 1960 movie Barsaat Ki Raat.

For the unversed, the qawwali song Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai was sung by Manna Dey, Mohammed Rafi, SD Batish and Sudha Malhotra. The music was composed by Roshan, the grandfather of actor Hrithik Roshan. However, the lyrics of the song were penned by the famous Indian poet Sahir Ludhianvi.

Dhurandhar soundtrack

It must be noted that the music for the spy thriller Dhurandhar is composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The album consists of a total of 11 songs, including Dhurandhar - Title Track, Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan, Gehra Hua, Teri Ni Kararan, Run Down The City - Monica, Shararat, Ez-Ez, Lutt Le Gaya, Yeh Ishq Ishq, Naal Nachna and Ramba Ho.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

