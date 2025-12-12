MEA expresses concern over damage to Hindu temple, urges Thailand, Cambodia to stop hostilities The Preah Vihear Hindu temple has long been contested between Thailand and Cambodia, and is at the heart of the dispute between the two nations. The temple was damaged during the resumed skirmish between the two neighbours.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has raised concerns over the damage to the Preah Vihear Hindu temple during the recent Thailand-Cambodia clash. The 1,100-year-old temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was damaged during the resumed border clashes between the two neighbours.

In a statement issued by MEA, official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed concern over the recently escalated tensions between the two nations. In a statement, the MEA said that "any damage to conservation facilities is unfortunate and is a matter of concern."

Randhir Jaiswal hopes measures being taken to safeguard the temple

"The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Preah Vihear temple is a shared cultural heritage of humanity. India has been closely involved in its preservation," said MEA spokesperson Jaiswal.

"We sincerely hope that all measures will be taken to fully safeguard the site and related conservation facilities. We once again reiterate our appeal to both sides to exercise restraint and to take measures for cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation. We urge them to return to the path of dialogue and peace," he added.

Cambodia, Thailand indulge in recent conflict

Cambodia and Thailand resumed their skirmish, ending the ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump that had ended five days of combat in July over longstanding territorial disputes. Three Thai civilians died during heavy combat along Thailand's border with Cambodia, the Thai military said Thursday. This came after the latest large-scale fighting set off by a skirmish that wounded two Thai soldiers last week.

Meanwhile, around 24 people reported to have been killed in the latest fighting, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced on both sides of the border.

The ancient temple at heart of conflict

Meanwhile, the ancient Preah Vihear temple is at the heart of the conflict between the two neighbours. The cultural agency of the United Nations, UNESCO, on Wednesday expressed its 'strong concern' over fighting in the vicinity of the temple, which it has designated a World Heritage site.

"UNESCO stands ready to provide the necessary technical assistance to ensure the protection of cultural property and implement any necessary safeguarding measures as soon as conditions allow," it said.

The Thai-Cambodian border dispute has its origins in long-standing hostility over overlapping territorial claims. Much of the contention arises from a 1907 map produced during Cambodia’s French colonial period, which Thailand argues is inaccurate. Tensions deepened after the International Court of Justice’s 1962 ruling granting sovereignty to Cambodia - a decision that continues to provoke discontent among many Thais.