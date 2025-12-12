IndiGo board appoints aviation expert Captain John Illson to carry out analysis of flight disruptions IndiGo said the independent aviation expert will start the review at the earliest and submit a comprehensive report to the board. "The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement," the airline said.

IndiGo's board on Friday made the announcement about the appointment of an external aviation expert to carry out a root-cause analysis of recent flight disruptions. "Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, veteran aviation expert, to conduct an independent expert review and assessment of the recent operational disruption and the contributing factors," the airline said in a statement.

Crisis management team set up for operational disruptions

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, has already set up a crisis management group in the wake of the significant operational disruptions that started on December 2.

According to the statement, the independent aviation expert will start the review at the earliest and submit a comprehensive report to the board. "The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement," the airline said in a statement.

DGCA monitors IndiGo's operations, refunds

On Thursday, DGCA officials have started monitoring IndiGo's operations, refunds, and other processes from the airline's headquarters, sources said. The DGCA officials said they are expected to submit daily reports on the situation at the airline, which has been grappling with significant operational disruptions and the subsequent cancellation of thousands of flights due to planning failures related to the implementation of new pilot and crew duty norms.

Prior to this, the DGCA also decided to deploy two members from an oversight panel at IndiGo's Gurgaon headquarters to monitor cancellation status, crew deployment, unplanned leave, and routes hit by staff shortages.

The safety regulator also summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Pieter Elbers to appear at its office at 3 PM on Thursday and sought a complete report, along with comprehensive data and updates, relating to the recent operational disruptions.

Two officers from the DGCA office - a senior statistics officer and a deputy director - will be deployed at the IndiGo corporate office to monitor the status of domestic and international cancellations, refund status, on-time performance, compensation to the passengers as per the civil aviation requirement and baggage return, as per a DGCA order issued on Wednesday.

