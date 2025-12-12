Cabinet approves Rs 11,718 crore for Census 2027, two-phase rollout to begin from April 2026 Census 2027: The census unfolds in two meticulously planned phases to accommodate India's vast geography. The first, House Listing and Housing Census, kicks off between April and September 2026, wrapping up in just 30 days per state for flexibility.

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet on Friday (December 12) has approved a whopping Rs 11,718 crore allocation for Census 2027, underscoring the government's commitment to modernizing India's foundational data-collection exercise. This substantial investment will power the nation's first fully digital census, transforming age-old paperwork into seamless mobile and web-based processes. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval, highlighting how it equips the country to capture precise demographic insights amid rapid urbanization and technological shifts. The funding covers everything from app development to nationwide digital infrastructure, ensuring no corner of India lags behind.

Census 2027 to be conducted in two phases- House listing between April and September 2026 and Population Enumeration in February 2027, added Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Historic cabinet nod under PM Modi's leadership

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the Census of India 2027 scheme with a robust allocation of Rs 11,718.24 crore. Recognised globally as the largest administrative and statistical exercise, this 16th national census, and eighth since independence, will deliver primary data at village, town, and ward levels on critical parameters like housing, demography, migration, and more. Governed by the Census Act, 1948, and Census Rules, 1990, it promises unprecedented accuracy and speed through digital innovation.

Two-phase rollout with tailored timelines

Census 2027 unfolds in two distinct phases to cover every household nationwide-

Houselisting and housing census: April to September 2026, completed in 30 days per state for flexibility.

Population Enumeration (PE): February 2027, with reference date of 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027. Snow-bound areas (Ladakh, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand) shift to September 2026, referencing October 1, 2026.

Enumerators, primarily government teachers appointed by states, will canvass separate questionnaires, supported by sub-district, district, and state-level functionaries.

Digital-first innovations for seamless execution

For the first time, India conducts a fully digital census, leveraging cutting-edge tools for efficiency and reliability.

Mobile apps for data collection (Android and iOS compatible).

Dedicated Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal for real-time oversight.

Houselisting Block (HLB) Creator web map app for charge officers.

Self-enumeration option via public web portal.

Robust security protocols for the massive digital operation.

Census-as-a-Service (CaaS) for ministries, delivering clean, machine-readable data.

These features ensure high-quality data dissemination- user-friendly, customizable, and available at a click for policy decisions down to the village level.

Nationwide awareness and inclusivity drive

A focused publicity campaign will blanket the country, promoting accurate information, inclusive participation, and last-mile support. It emphasizes cohesive outreach to boost engagement and field success.

Caste enumeration: A milestone for social insights

Following the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs' decision on April 30, 2025, Census 2027 incorporates caste data during the Population Enumeration phase. This electronic capture addresses India's vast social diversity, enabling targeted policies amid demographic challenges.

Massive manpower deployment and employment boost

Around 30 lakh field functionaries will drive this national effort, earning honorariums alongside regular duties.

Roles : Enumerators, supervisors, master trainers, charge officers, principal/district census officers.

: Enumerators, supervisors, master trainers, charge officers, principal/district census officers. Technical support: 18,600 personnel for 550 days, generating 1.02 crore man-days of employment.

18,600 personnel for 550 days, generating 1.02 crore man-days of employment. Capacity building: Digital training enhances future job prospects in data handling and coordination.

This scale not only completes the census swiftly but also fuels local economies and skill development.

Digital shift: Mobile apps and self-enumeration lead the way

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai earlier revealed in the Lok Sabha that Census 2027 will ditch traditional methods for cutting-edge digital tools. Enumerators will use mobile applications to gather data on the ground, while respondents gain the power of self-enumeration through a user-friendly web portal. A central dedicated portal will oversee the entire operation, enabling real-time monitoring and quality checks. Rai emphasised that this hybrid approach- blending field visits with online options- makes the process inclusive, efficient, and less prone to errors that plagued past censuses.

Phased rollout: Precision timing across diverse terrains

The census unfolds in two meticulously planned phases to accommodate India's vast geography. The first, House Listing and Housing Census, kicks off between April and September 2026, wrapping up in just 30 days per state for flexibility. The second phase, Population Enumeration, hits in February 2027, pegged to the reference date of 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027. Special provisions apply to snow-prone regions: Ladakh, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand shift to September 2026 with an October 1 reference date. This staggered timeline ensures accuracy even in remote, challenging areas.

Comprehensive migration tracking: Capturing India's mobility story

At the heart of Census 2027 lies robust data on human movement, vital for policy-making in a nation of migrants. Information for every individual gets recorded right where they are during enumeration- no exceptions. Detailed migration stats will cover place of birth, last residence, duration of stay at the current spot, and reasons for relocation, from jobs to education. Responding to queries on migrant workers and temporary residents, Rai confirmed no separate process but integrated, individual-level tracking. The full questionnaire, finalised by the Centre and published in the Official Gazette, guarantees transparency before fieldwork begins.

Caste enumeration joins the digital fold

Adding historic depth, the census will incorporate caste enumeration following the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs' nod on April 30. This inclusion, paired with digital precision, promises granular insights into social structures long demanded by policymakers and communities. As India hurtles toward this tech-driven milestone, Census 2027 stands poised to redefine governance, from targeted welfare schemes to electoral reforms.