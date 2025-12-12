Goa nightclub fire: India in touch with Thai authorities as Luthra brothers' deportation underway Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people died in a major fire, have been detained in Phuket following intervention by the Indian Embassy. A Delhi court has rejected their transit anticipatory bail, citing the gravity of the case and concerns over their conduct.

New Delhi:

The Embassy of India in Bangkok is actively coordinating with Thai authorities in the case involving Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a devastating fire claimed 25 lives last week. The two brothers have been detained in Phuket after the Embassy’s intervention. According to sources, Thai officials are proceeding under local laws and are taking steps to send both individuals back to India.

Delhi court rejects transit anticipatory bail

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the transit anticipatory bail applications filed by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. Additional Sessions Judge Vandana stated that the "conduct" of the accused was an important factor behind the rejection. The court was hearing the pleas seeking four weeks of transit anticipatory bail to prevent immediate arrest upon their return from Thailand. The court noted that the "nature of offence, prima facie, is grave and serious in nature where 25 people have lost their lives". The judge added that given the "conduct" of the applicants and the allegations against them, the court was not inclined to extend the relief.

Court questions concealment of travel details

Judge Vandana also highlighted inconsistencies in the statements made by the accused. She stated that documents showed the brothers booked tickets to Phuket on December 7 at 1.17 am and boarded a flight that departed at 5.20 am the same day. This information was "concealed" by their counsel, who instead claimed the brothers had travelled to Thailand before the fire incident.

Six accused arrested so far

As many as six individuals, including Ajay Gupta, a business partner of the Luthra brothers, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Gupta was apprehended in Delhi on Tuesday and brought to Goa the following day on a transit remand.

Goa nightclub fire incident

The tragedy occurred at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, where a massive fire claimed the lives of 25 people, including 20 staff members and five tourists. Preliminary reports suggest that fireworks may have sparked the blaze. Six others sustained injuries in the fire. According to a fire brigade, most of the victims died from suffocation, as many were trapped on the ground floor. The building’s small exit doors and a narrow bridge leading to the club made evacuation difficult.

