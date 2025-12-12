RLM MLA Rameshwar Mahato rebels against Upendra Kushwaha, party faces internal revolt Taking to social media, Rameshwar Mahato said, "Success in politics is achieved not only through speeches, but also through true intentions and strong policies."

Patna:

Fresh rift emerged within Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) as MLAs within the party are expressing displeasure with the top leadership. Party MLA Rameshwar Mahato raised questions about the party's leadership on social media and said success in politics is achieved not only through speeches, but also through true intentions and strong policies.

Public cannot be kept confused for long

Taking to social media, Rameshwar Mahato said, "Success in politics is achieved not only through speeches, but also through true intentions and strong policies. When the intentions of the leadership become blurred and the policies start turning more towards self-interest than towards public interest, then the public cannot be kept confused for long. Today's citizen is aware; he closely examines every step, every decision and every intention."

Rumors are swirling that Rameshwar Mahato is deeply upset over not being appointed as a minister. In fact, Upendra Kushwaha succeeded in getting his son Deepak Prakash appointed as a minister. This has long been a topic of internal conflict withthin the party, and the MLA's post appears to further strengthen these speculations.

Fraction in party was evident during Bihar polls

However, this is not the first time a party MLA has expressed displeasure about the party’s leadership. In fact, Upendra Kushwaha has been continuously raising objections within the party since his son became a minister. Even during the Bihar Assembly session, fraction in the party was evident among the MLAs.

Recently, Upendra Kushwaha appointed Madhav Anand as the leader of the legislative party and wife Snehlata as the chief whip. It should be noted that Upendra Kushwaha's party contested six seats in this assembly election, and won four.

Discontent within the party?

Questions have already been raised about nepotism within the RLM. But now, Rameshwar Mahato’s post has made it clear that discontent within the party has surfaced openly. While there has been no official response from the party, MLA Mahato's post has placed the party in a new political predicament. Upendra Kushwaha's political career has always been fraught with ups and downs, and now, the displeasure of his own MLA has created new grounds for controversy within the RLM.

