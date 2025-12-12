Multiple schools in Amritsar receive bomb threats, students evacuated, investigation underway Students were evacuated, and investigations were launched after multiple schools in Amritsar received bomb threats via email. The district administration ordered the closure of all schools across Amritsar as parents rushed to schools to pick up their children.

New Delhi:

Multiple schools in Punjab's Amritsar received bomb threat emails on Friday, which triggered the evacuation of students and prompted the authorities to launch an investigation.

The district administration ordered the closure of all schools across Amritsar as parents rushed to schools to pick up their children. "Some schools across the city and rural belt have received a suspicious email. A Gazetted Officer is deployed at each school, and anti-sabotage checks are underway. The Cyber Police Station is tracking on a war footing the source of the mail," Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a statement.

Bomb threat to schools turn out to be hoax, says Amritsar Commissioner

Meanwhile, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that the bomb threats to the schools were a hoax, adding that the investigation is underway.

"In the adjoining rural areas of the Amritsar district, multiple schools receive bomb threats via email. All senior officials were rushed, and the campuses were secured...The threats turned out to be a hoax...Investigation is underway," Bhullar said.

Meanwhile, ADCP-2, Sirivennela, stated that the authorities have conducted anti-sabotage checks and there is nothing to worry about. "Ten to twelve schools received bomb threats via email. We have conducted anti-sabotage checks in all the schools. There is nothing to worry about; it is just a hoax call. We are investigating who sent these emails," he said.

A few days ago, a Delhi school in Laxmi Nagar received a bomb threat, which triggered evacuation, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The threat was received via call at around 10:40 am, claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside Lovely Public School. The information was immediately relayed to the local police, fire department and other emergency agencies.

In reply, multiple fire tenders, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, as part of precautions, students, teachers and staff members were evacuated while the premises were cordoned off, officials said.