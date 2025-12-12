Four More Shots Please Season 4 trailer out: Final season dives into personal battles | Watch The trailer for Season 4 of the popular OTT series, Four More Shots Please, has been released. This time, the story of this Amazon series is coming to an end.

New Delhi:

OTT's popular female-centric series, Four More Shots Please, is once again ready to greet its audience. The trailer for the fourth and final season has been released on Friday and it's clear that this time the story won't be limited to glamorous nightlife, relationships, and heartbreak; instead, it delve into personal battles.

It is significant to note that Four More Shots Please has been loved and trolled for the right reasons for the last 3 seasons and now it's final edition will release on December 19.

What's in the trailer?

In this series, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video, Siddhi, Umang, Damini and Anjana are seen at a turning point in their lives where they must accept that change is necessary. In the trailer, the four friends take on a six-month challenge to improve themselves, some want to shed their childishness, some want to break free from the habit of hastily serious relationships, some want to break free from societal labels, and some try to break free from the cycle of self-criticism.

Watch the trailer here:

Four More Shots Please S4 makers

Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandi once again demonstrate their strong hold on the series' creative team. Directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, the story is written by Devika Bhagat and the dialogues by Ishita Moitra. Apart from Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagro actors like Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathi and Lisa Ray also strengthen the story.

The first installment of the series in 2019

The series, which premiered in 2019, is considered one of the most successful representations of female friendship on Indian OTT platforms. Each season, the lives of the four women face new twists and turns, career challenges, relationship complexities, societal pressures, and personal fears. The fourth season promises an emotional ending, encompassing these experiences.

Also Read: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix: Release date and streaming time in India