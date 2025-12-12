Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix: Release date and streaming time in India

The third instalment of Daniel Craig's mystery thriller franchise Knives Out, titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to hit Netflix on Friday, December 12, 2025. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film was initially released in theatres on November 26, 2025.
Fans who missed this film in theatres will now get a chance to stream it online. Read on to know when and where you can watch it.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery release date and time in India
According to an official announcement by Netflix India, Daniel Craig's film will begin streaming on the platform from Friday, December 12, 2025. However, Netflix has not officially confirmed the exact release time for India.
As per a report by Decider, the mystery thriller will be available to stream starting Friday, December 12, at 12 am Pacific Time (3 am Eastern Time), which is 1.30 pm in India.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Trailer and what to expect
The makers dropped the official trailer of the film on November 17, 2025, across social media platforms. According to YouTube's logline, Benoit Blanc, played by Hollywood star Daniel Craig, will return for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson's murder franchise.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Star cast
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery features an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Fleabag actor Andrew Scott, and others in key roles.
About the 'Knives Out' franchise
For the unversed, the first Knives Out film was released in 2019, followed by the second part, Glass Onion, in 2022. Now, the makers have released the third instalment, Wake Up Dead Man, in 2025.
