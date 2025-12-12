Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix: Release date and streaming time in India Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery arrives on Netflix on December 12, 2025. Here’s the India release time, trailer, cast details and what to expect from the third film.

New Delhi:

The third instalment of Daniel Craig's mystery thriller franchise Knives Out, titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to hit Netflix on Friday, December 12, 2025. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film was initially released in theatres on November 26, 2025.

Fans who missed this film in theatres will now get a chance to stream it online. Read on to know when and where you can watch it.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery release date and time in India

According to an official announcement by Netflix India, Daniel Craig's film will begin streaming on the platform from Friday, December 12, 2025. However, Netflix has not officially confirmed the exact release time for India.

As per a report by Decider, the mystery thriller will be available to stream starting Friday, December 12, at 12 am Pacific Time (3 am Eastern Time), which is 1.30 pm in India.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Trailer and what to expect

The makers dropped the official trailer of the film on November 17, 2025, across social media platforms. According to YouTube's logline, Benoit Blanc, played by Hollywood star Daniel Craig, will return for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson's murder franchise.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Star cast

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery features an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Fleabag actor Andrew Scott, and others in key roles.

About the 'Knives Out' franchise

For the unversed, the first Knives Out film was released in 2019, followed by the second part, Glass Onion, in 2022. Now, the makers have released the third instalment, Wake Up Dead Man, in 2025.

Also Read: Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 announced with teaser; release window revealed