Border 2: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh starrer's teaser to release on Vijay Diwas, makers share new poster The teaser release date for the much-awaited war drama film 'Border 2' has been revealed. The makers have also released a new poster on Friday.

New Delhi:

Audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Now, important information has emerged regarding the release of the film's teaser. The teaser of Border 2, one of the most awaited films of 2026, will be released on December 16, on Vijay Diwas.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram profile as he shared the new poster and wrote, 'Vijay Diwas ka josh, 1971 ki jeet ki yaad, aur saal ka sabse grand teaser launch - ek saath! #Border2 teaser out on 16th December at 1:30 PM IST. Releasing in cinemas on 23rd January 2026.'

See the post here:

What's in Border 2 new poster

Along with announcing the release date of the teaser, the makers have also released a new poster for the film. In this poster, the four leads of the film, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, are seen in army uniforms. The release of individual character posters has generated excitement among audiences. Now, the makers have revealed a glimpse of all four characters together.

Border 2 is the sequel to Border

This film is the sequel to the 1997 film Border. Directed by JP Dutta, Border was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Sunny Deol was also a part of the first installment. The rest of the cast is new this time. Although the storyline of Border 2 is not yet confirmed, audiences are eagerly awaiting the film.

Sandese Aate Hain will be recreated

Border 2 will also recreate the popular song Sandese Aate Hain from the film Border. There are rumours that this time, Sandese Aate Hain will be sung by Sonu Nigam along with Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Vishal Mishra, while Mithoon is composing the song. It remains to be seen when the makers will release the song after the teaser.

Also Read: Four More Shots Please Season 4 trailer out: Final season dives into personal battles | Watch