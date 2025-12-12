Saali Mohabbat Movie Review: Radhika Apte's film is a lighthearted revenge romance that misses spark Tisca Chopra's directorial debut with Radhika Apte is a mix of revenge, drama and more melo-drama. But is the Zee5 film worth a watch? Let's find out.

Movie Name: Saali Mohabbat

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: December 12

Director: Tisca Chopra

Genre: Revenge-Drama

Tisca Chopra has taken over the director's seat as she marks her off-camera debut in Manish Malhotra's second venture Saali Mohabbat, a movie that attempts to explore the complicated spaces where affection, trust and betrayal overlap. Radhika Apte's film sits somewhere between a revenge drama and a moral fable. Directed with sincerity but inconsistent sharpness, the film navigates themes of forbidden attraction, emotional boundaries and the consequences of blurred relationships. While the premise carries promise, the execution wavers, leaving behind moments of impact but an overall uneven experience.

Saali Mohabbat: Story

At its core, Saali Mohabbat follows Smita, a young woman, who loves nature and takes shelter in its lap, however, her whole life turns upside down. It all begins when the single child, who holds a talked about valuable asset in her name, notices the unfaithfulness of her husband, who from any manner isn't the ideal one but still gets the undeserved love from Smita.

Without much guessing, one sees Pankaj, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself drawn to Shalini Saxena, his sister-in-law. On the other hand, Shalini is also no morally right woman as she two-times with Divyenndu, while she ruins her sister's household, whom she claims to love dearly.

The story is at its best when it leans into silences and awkward pauses, capturing the discomfort of feelings no one wants to acknowledge. Yet, its screenplay does fumble in terms of pace, overstaying welcome on early flirtations and racing through emotional fallout. Still, the conflict at the centre feels relatable for the manner in which it emanates humanity in the form of desire and its accompaniment: guilt.

Saali Mohabbat: Writing and Direction

The film tries to have a layered portrayal of the complicated love and revenge story, but it occasionally slips into melodrama and predictable subplots like the abrupt inclusion of Anuraj Kashyap's character. He's neither fully addressed nor is used well. The dialogues are sometimes sharp and observant, but they are equally punctuated with cliches pulled from older romantic dramas.

The direction, too, swings between visually intimate but scattered. Several scenes are beautifully framed, especially the ones that begin from the dinning table. Moreover, the nature shots are to due for but transitions lack depth, making certain character shifts feel abrupt.

Saali Mohabbat: Acting

Despite its structural inconsistencies, Saali Mohabbat benefits from committed performances. Radhika Apte anchors the film like a boss. She holds the film from both ends and make you love her despite taking the wrong route. Moreover, the scene, where she sits right throw a man dying infront of her and still love innocent, is an art that needs to be applauded. Anshumaan Pushkar as Pankaj is steady and stays true to every shade of his character. Moreover, Anshumaan's organic framing with Radhika and Sauraseni Maitra is used well.

Speaking of Sauraseni, technically being the bad sister in the film, the actor manages to slip through without making you hate her. As Shalini, her portrayal of loyalty versus longing is the most grounded. Anurag Kashyap looks fit and fine even in lesser in screen space but Divyenndu is the one that seems out of place. Except for the confrontation and his last scene, the man does offers nothing new.

Saali Mohabbat: Technical Aspects

The cinematography emphasises warm tones and close-ups, highlighting emotional tension effectively. The background score, though occasionally overused, elevates several scenes. Editing could have been sharper, especially in the second half where the narrative drags.

Saali Mohabbat: Verdict

Saali Mohabbat is not a flawless film, far from it, but it remains watchable for its performances and its attempt to navigate a tricky, emotionally charged subject. Viewers seeking layered revenge-drama may find moments to appreciate, even if the film doesn’t fully rise to the complexity it aims for. The lack of thrills in the film makes it only one time watch movie and hence, it only deserves 2.5 stars.

