10 Naxals carrying collective reward of Rs 33 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam said in the last 11 months at least 1,514 Maoists have laid down their arms in Bastar region.

Raipur:

At least 10 Naxalites including six women, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 33 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Friday. With this, a total of 263 Maoists have quit violence in the district this year, said Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan. These 10 Naxals surrendered in the presence of senior police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district officials here under the police's Poona Margem (From Rehabilitation to Social Reintegration) initiative, he said.

Naxals hand over AK-47 rifle, two Self-Loading Rifles

They also handed over an AK-47 rifle, two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), a Stengun and a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL). These weapons carried a total reward of Rs 8 lakh for their seizure, the SP said.

Of the total surrendered cadres, Midiam Bhima (30), a company platoon commander of the Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh. Ganga Kunjam (22), Lekam Rama, Tati Soni (32) and Shanti Sodhi (21) carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, while Madvi Navin (20), Madvi Rukni (24), Oyam Mangli (22), Podiyam Mangi (20) and Madvi Gangi (19) carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, Chavan said.

The number of surrenders in the recent past shows that the process of trust, peace and development is steadily gaining momentum in the region, the police official said.

1,514 Maoists have laid down arms in 11 months

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam said in the last 11 months at least 1,514 Maoists have laid down their arms in Bastar region. The remaining Maoists, including Politburo member Devji, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member Pappa Rao, Deva (Barse Deva) and others have no option but to renounce violence, he added.

2,400 Naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh in two years

Around 2,400 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last two years, as per police data. On Thursday, two Naxalites carrying cumulative rewards of Rs 43 lakh surrendered before security forces in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, a police official said. The duo, identified as Deepak and Rohit, turned themselves in at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Korka, which falls under the jurisdiction of Birsa police station, he said.

Officials termed the surrender a “major success” for security forces. While Deepak, a resident of Palagondi in the district, carried a reward of Rs 29 lakh, there was a bounty of Rs 14 lakh on Rohit. Both are keen to return to the mainstream, the official said.

Also Read:

Two Naxals carrying collective bounties of Rs 43 lakh surrender before security forces in MP