What is heliotherapy? An ancient Himalayan sun practice rooted in Surya Shakti Sadhana Heliotherapy may look like a modern wellness trend, but it is deeply rooted in Surya Shakti Sadhana, an ancient Himalayan practice that uses morning sunlight to restore energy and balance.

Heliotherapy is a new health and wellness trend that is gaining momentum in India during the winter months, but what most individuals are not aware of is that this new age practice is, in reality, one of the most ancient sciences in the Himalaya known as Surya Shakti Sadhana.

Well before the modern wellness community discussed the theorising of sunlight therapy, the Himalayan yogic traditions recognised the emerging Sun as a source of pure pranic intelligence and interior power.

How beneficial heliotherapy is

According to these traditions, the soft rays of the early morning Sun are regarded as the life-giving power that helps to promote energy, digestion, immunity and emotional stability. The Morning Sun radiates light having infrared wavelengths, which naturally resonates with the Surya Nadi of the body, the channel associated with energy, clarity and health in general. When these rays come in contact with the skin, they heat deeper parts of the body, enhance the blood flow, stimulate metabolism and cheer up the mind with serene concentration.

How to practice heliotherapy

According to Himalaya Siddhaa Akshar, Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, Surya Shakti Sadhana needs to be practised with discipline daily.

One needs to just sit or stand facing the rising Sun and spend 30-45 minutes slowly rotating clockwise every 10 minutes.

Eyes are gently shut with the light falling upon the face, neck, spine and abdomen, which are the primary centres which receive the solar prana.

The breathing remains slow and nasal, permitting the inner routes to open completely.

The practice is followed by Shant Dhyan, which awakens the sun's energy into the system.

Light, loose, white, yellow or saffron garments help absorb the right frequencies.

Dark colours, synthetic material and sunscreen are not used during this sensitive morning hour.

India should go back to this ancient practice, especially during the winter seasons. When the temperatures are decreasing, and the energy levels go down, only 30-45 minutes of Surya Shakti Sadhana can make a person feel better, grow immunity, digest well, sleep better, and be mentally clear again.

