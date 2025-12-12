Amavasya in December 2025: Paush Amavasya date and remedies for Shani Dosha Paush Amavasya is considered highly auspicious in Sanatan Dharma. Know its religious significance, rituals and remedies to reduce Shani Dosha, Pitra Dosha and planetary effects.

New Delhi:

In Sanatan Dharma, Paush Amavasya (December 19, 2025) is particularly significant. Bathing, giving alms, and praying to ancestors are all very auspicious on this day. Additionally, it is the year's final new moon day. It is customary to give prayers to the Sun God and take a bath in a sacred river, pond, or well on this day.

If a river bath is not possible, one should bathe at home by adding Ganga water to the bathwater. Let us tell you the significance and remedies of Paush Amavasya.

Importance Of Paush Amavasya

The month of Paush is considered highly virtuous and fruitful. According to religious beliefs, fasting on this day satisfies not only the ancestors but also Brahma, Indra, Surya, Agni, Vayu, sages, animals, birds, and ghosts, bestowing their blessings. For those with childless horoscopes, fasting on Paush Amavasya and offering prayers to their ancestors on this day is highly fruitful.

Remedies to get rid of Shani Dosha and Pitra Dosha on Paush Amavasya

Those suffering from Shani Dosha or Pitru Dosha should perform Shraddha for their ancestors on Paush Amavasya. Donate sesame seeds, clothes, food, or offerings in their name. Doing so will not only relieve Pitru Dosha but also Shani Dosha. Worshipping the Peepal tree on this day is also considered auspicious.

Remedies to reduce the bad effects of planets

To ward off the negative effects of the planets, donate clothes and food on this day. A Khichdi feast is also considered auspicious. Charity, good deeds, worship, and fasting on Paush Amavasya can even provide relief from the evil effects of Kaal Sarp Dosh.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Ekadashi in December 2025: Saphala Ekadashi date, tithi, puja vidhi, fasting time and significance