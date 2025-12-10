Ekadashi in December 2025: Saphala Ekadashi date, tithi, puja vidhi, fasting time and significance Saphala Ekadashi 2025 falls on December 15. Devotees worship Lord Achyuta, observe the vrat and follow traditional puja vidhi to seek blessings, success and freedom from hardships.

In Sanatan Dharma, the Saphala Ekadashi fast is particularly significant. On this day, one should worship Lord Achyuta. Religious teachings state that keeping the Saphala Ekadashi fast is more beneficial than even a thousand Ashvamedha Yagyas. It is stated that keeping this fast absolves one of all sins. It also satisfies every urge.

As the name Saphala Ekadashi suggests, it is an Ekadashi that bestows success on all devotees. It is believed that the virtues attained after thousands of years of austerity can be attained simply by observing the Saphala Ekadashi fast. Observing this fast opens one's fortunes and relieves one of life's hardships. Donating lamps in temples and under Tulsi plants on this day is considered highly fruitful.

Let us tell you when the Saphala Ekadashi fast is observed and its significance.

Saphala Ekadashi 2025 date and time

Saphala Ekadashi - December 15, 2025, Monday

Saphala Ekadashi fasting time - 07:07 AM to 09:11 AM

Ending time of Dwadashi on Parana Tithi - 11:57 PM

Ekadashi date begins - 14 December 2025 at 06:49 PM

Ekadashi Tithi ends on December 15, 2025, at 09:19 PM

Saphala Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

Lord Achyuta should be worshipped on the day of Saphala Ekadashi. On the day of the fast, after taking a bath in the morning, take a vow to fast and offer incense, lamp, fruits and Panchamrit, etc. to the God.

Worship the Lord properly with coconut, betel nut, amla, pomegranate and cloves, etc. Sing hymns in the name of Shri Hari at night. On the next day of the fast, break your fast after feeding a needy person and giving him alms.

Mythological story of Saphala Ekadashi Katha

According to the story of Saphala Ekadashi, in ancient times, King Mahishmat ruled the city of Champavati. He had four sons, one named Luke, who was extremely wicked and sinful. He squandered his father's wealth on illicit activities. One day, the king exiled him, but his plundering habits persisted. There came a time when he went without food for three days. During this time, he wandered and reached the hut of a sage.

Fortunately, that day was the fast of Saphala Ekadashi. The sage offered him food. The sage's gesture transformed his mind. He fell at the sage's feet and began to regret his actions. The sage took him as his disciple, and gradually his character became pure. He began observing the Ekadashi fast regularly, following the sage's command.

When he had reformed, the sage appeared in his true form. He saw his father himself standing before him, disguised as the sage. After this, Luke took over the royal affairs and started observing the fast of Saphala Ekadashi throughout his life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

