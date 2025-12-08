Last Pradosh Vrat of 2025: Date, Budha Pradosh puja time and rituals The last Pradosh Vrat of 2025 will be observed on December 17 as Budha Pradosh. Here are the Trayodashi timings, auspicious puja time and rituals to worship Lord Shiva.

Lord Shiva is the focus of Pradosh Vrat. On this day, devotees' prayers are fulfilled when they worship Mahadev and Goddess Gauri. Notably, Pradosh Vrat takes place twice a month: once during the brilliant fortnight of Shukla Paksha and once during the dark fortnight of Krishna Paksha. On the evening of Trayodashi Tithi, also known as Pradosh Kaal, the Pradosh Vrat is observed.

On Pradosh, one should chant the Shiva mantra after presenting Lord Shiva with Bael leaves, flowers, incense, lamps, and offerings. Lord Shiva should be worshipped in the same way during Pradosh Kaal, following the puja.

Doing so brings one's desired results. So, let's find out when the last Pradosh Vrat of the year will be observed and what the auspicious time for the puja will be.

Pradosh Vrat 2025 date

The last Pradosh fast of the year will be observed on December 17, 2025. This Pradosh fast falls on Wednesday, so it is called Budha Pradosh. When Pradosh falls on Wednesday, it is known as Budha Pradosh. It should be noted that the Pradosh fast is named according to the day of the week on which it falls. Pradosh fast falling on Wednesday is considered beneficial for intelligence, speech, and success in business.

Pradosh Vrat 2025 auspicious time

According to the calendar, Trayodashi Tithi begins at 11:57 PM on December 16, 2025. It ends at 2:32 AM on December 18. The auspicious time for Pradosh Puja is from 6:04 PM to 8:41 PM.

What to do on Budha Pradosh day?

One should observe fast on the day of Budha Pradosh and recite Shiv Chalisa by lighting a four-sided lamp of desi ghee near the Shivalinga during the Pradosh period.

On Budha Pradosh, this mantra of Mercury should be chanted 21 times. The mantra is as follows: Om Buddhipradaye Namah.

One should visit the Shiva idol with a gift in the first watch of the night of Trayodashi.

On the day of Pradosh fast, definitely offer Belpatra to Lord Shiva.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

