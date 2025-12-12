Shehbaz Sharif, kept waiting for 40 minutes, gatecrashes Putin's closed-door meeting with Erdogan | Video Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was seen waiting with his Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and then was seen gate-crashing Putin's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Mary (Turkmenistan):

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was on Friday left red-faced after he was made to wait for 40 minutes to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a video shared on social media, the Pakistan PM was seen waiting with his Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and then was seen gate-crashing Putin's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the next room, where he just stood in front of the two leaders.

The incident was reported at an international forum in Turkmenistan commemorating the 30th anniversary of the country's permanent neutrality. During the occasion, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the event. However, the encounter took an unexpected turn when Putin did not turn up for the meeting with Sharif.

As per a video shared by RT India, Sharif, who left red faces after waiting for 40 minutes, was seen walking into a closed-door meeting between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his own scheduled bilateral with the Russian leader was delayed.

After waiting in another room with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for 40 minutes, impatient Sharif decided to enter the venue where Putin was holding talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in hopes of securing at least a quick interaction. However, he is said to have departed roughly 10 minutes later.

The moment, which was caught on camera, has drawn sharp criticism online, with social media users framing it as a diplomatic misstep. One user on X wrote, "Putin does not want to waste his time on beggars," while another said, "Even Trump did the same with these beggars."

It should be noted that the International Forum for Peace and Trust program is being organised in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Leaders from many countries including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have participated in this meeting.