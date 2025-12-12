Veer Savarkar statue unveiled in Andaman: Mohan Bhagwat, Amit Shah ignite national unity and devotion | Video Union Minister Amit Shah lauded Veer Savarkar while calling Andaman and Nicobar Islands "sacred land" soaked in freedom fighters' sacrifices. "Veer Savarkar ji never received the credit he deserved for abolishing untouchability nationwide.

Andaman:

In a momentous event at Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a majestic statue of Veer Savarkar, marking 115 years since his iconic poem Sagara Pran Talmalala. They also inaugurated the 'Veer Savarkar Prerna Park' on this sacred land, once home to the Cellular Jail where Savarkar endured brutal imprisonment under British rule. The ceremony celebrated Savarkar's unyielding patriotism, poetry, and social reforms, drawing inspiration from his life of sacrifice amid Andaman's history of freedom fighters' valor.

Statue as eternal beacon of resolve: Amit Shah

Addressing the gathering, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the statue as a profound symbol. "This statue will embody Veer Savarkar's sacrifice, dedication to Bharat Mata, and inspire future generations for decades," he posted on X. Shah emphasised Savarkar's overlooked fight against untouchability and societal evils, despite fierce opposition. He recalled Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army's role in liberating the islands, underscoring Andaman's witness to extraordinary courage. "Savarkar's life ignites boundless love for the motherland; this park and statue will guide generations to safeguard cultural nationalism," Shah affirmed.

Mohan Bhagwat's call for undivided national devotion

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered a stirring address at Beodnabad, South Andaman, urging pure patriotism over division.

Key messages included-

Reject fragmentation: "In our own country, we must foster devotion to our nation—no room for 'break your pieces' rhetoric. Our Constitution views India as one; petty conflicts over trivial matters must end." Emulate Savarkar's perfection: Savarkar's character exemplifies completeness—his poetry reveals multifaceted genius, blending bhakti (devotion), love, and surrender. True patriotism erases personal woes, making national pain one's own. Hindu rashtra vision: Savarkar defined the nation clearly as a Hindu Rashtra, where every citizen lives for the country, becoming India itself. Prioritize nation over self-interest; surrender ego for collective glory.

Bhagwat stressed emulating ideals through kirtan smaran (remembrance and replication), warning against copying flaws.

Savarkar's enduring inspiration: From poet to reformer

Born May 28, 1883, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a poet, writer, and reformer who faced 27 years in Cellular Jail yet penned revolutionary verses. His life modelled tanmayata- total immersion in motherland's service- fuelled by pure, sattvic love. Bhagwat invoked: "How can one claim sonship without loving the mother? India is our mother; her pain is ours." Savarkar's clarity on nation demands living selflessly, building a dharmic, eternally vibrant Bharat.

A timely message for modern India

The event resonates amid debates on unity, as Bhagwat critiqued self-centered pursuits blocking national progress. "Bhakti grants strength to endure; dedicate life to elevating India to supreme glory," he urged. This unveiling reaffirms Savarkar's dream: a cohesive Hindu Rashtra where citizens embody the nation, evolving yet rooted in dharma.