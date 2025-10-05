India Mobile Congress 2025 to highlight 6G innovation and global collaboration: Time and location India Mobile Congress 2025 will be held in Delhi from October 8–11, focusing on the development of 6G technology. The event will bring together over 7,000 delegates and 800 speakers from around the world to discuss AI, satellite communication, and spectrum harmonisation.

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from October 8 to 11. The event will bring together global leaders, innovators, and experts to discuss the future of 6G technology, as well as other developments in the pipeline. The event will focus on building partnerships and exploring the next big leap in telecom technology that could shape the digital future of India and the world.

IMC 2025 to drive 6G innovation and global partnerships

According to P. Ramakrishna, CEO of India Mobile Congress, the upcoming IMC will act as a crucial platform to connect key aspects of 6G development and promote international cooperation. He highlighted that India’s growing recognition as a trusted global partner is helping accelerate the advancement of next-generation connectivity solutions.

Ramakrishna also noted that industry experts and policymakers from across the world will participate, including delegates from the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and India. Their presence underlines India’s growing influence in shaping global telecom trends.

Event schedule and participation

The India Mobile Congress 2025 will be held in Delhi from October 8 to 11, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The event will feature a 6G seminar with more than 70 global and Indian experts, including academics from IITs and leading international universities. Discussions will cover critical areas such as:

Global 6G initiatives and use cases

AI-driven intelligent networks

Satellite and space-based communication

Spectrum harmonization

Green and sustainable telecom technology

Massive global participation expected

More than 7,000 delegates, 800 speakers, and 400 exhibitors from over 150 countries are expected to attend the event. The IMC 2025 aims to become the largest platform in Asia for showcasing advancements in 5G, 6G, AI, and space communication.

According to S.P. Kochhar, Director General of COAI, India is well-positioned to lead the global race toward 6G, thanks to its innovation ecosystem and government-backed digital initiatives.

India’s role in the global 6G roadmap

India’s focus on indigenous research, AI-based communication systems, and spectrum management puts it on track to become a major player in the 6G revolution. IMC 2025 will serve as a key stage for startups, telecom operators, and researchers to collaborate and accelerate innovation for a connected future.