Snapchat to start charging for memories beyond 5GB: Here’s what Indian users should know Snapchat has announced that users with more than 5GB of saved Memories will now need to pay to continue storing them. The move, part of a global rollout, has sparked backlash among users who have built years of archives on the app.

New Delhi:

Snapchat’s Memories feature has enabled its users to save photos and videos that otherwise disappear after 24 hours, since the platfrom got launched in 2016. Over the years, more than one trillion Memories have been saved on the platform by its loyal customers.

But now, Snap has confirmed that its customers who have the 5GB free storage limit will have to subscribe to paid storage plans. The platform will begin prompting users to either upgrade to paid storage or risk losing their older content.

Storage plans and pricing

While Snap has not disclosed India-specific pricing, its global rollout reveals that:

100GB storage plan: USD 1.99 (approx. Rs 165 per month)

Snapchat+ subscription with 250GB storage: USD 3.99 (approx. Rs 330 per month)

Snap has further confirmed that the users of Snapchat, who have exceeded the free limit, will get 12 months of temporary storage to either download their content or upgrade to a subscription plan.

User backlash on social media

The decision has upset many long-time Snapchatters. Several users complained that they have accumulated years of content well beyond 5GB, and being forced to pay or lose access feels “unfair” and “greedy.”

Some pointed out that Snapchat is monetising a feature that was previously free for nearly a decade. Social media posts reflect growing frustration, with users saying the sudden change could result in large bills for those with vast Memories archives.

Why is Snap making this change?

In its official blog post, Snap admitted that it is “never easy” for users to transition from free to paid services, but argued that the revenue will help “invest in making Memories better.”

Experts believe this move is part of a wider trend, where social media platforms will increasingly charge for storage as users save more content than they share.

With over 900 million monthly active users worldwide, Snapchat is looking to monetise storage, following in the footsteps of tech giants that already charge for cloud services.