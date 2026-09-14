Instagram's new feature lets you add tagged photos and posts to your main profile grid

New Delhi:

Instagram, a popular photo and reel-sharing platform, has reportedly rolled out a new feature that makes it easier to personalise your profile. Now, you can add posts you are tagged in right to your main profile grid – no more tucking them away under a separate “Tagged” tab.

Instagram lets you add tagged posts to your main profile

Before this update, tagged posts lived in their own corner of your page. After this change has been implemented, users will have the option to pick which tagged photos and videos they would want in front and centre. So if you want to show off group shots, collaborations, big events, or just memories of your choice, then you do not have to repost them. Just bring them straight to your grid.

Three ways to add a tagged post to your grid

There are three simple ways to do it.

First, when someone tags you in a post and you get that DM notification, there is now an option to add the post to your grid right from the message.

Second, you can open any post you’re tagged in, tap the three-dot menu, and use the “Add to Profile Grid” feature.

And third, if you’re browsing your tagged posts through the Tagged tab, press and hold any post, and you will see the same option pop up.

Tagged posts appear in reverse-chronological order

When you add a tagged post on Instagram, it drops into your grid in reverse-chronological order. If you like to arrange your posts a certain way, do not worry, as you can still shuffle things around. Instagram keeps things flexible so your profile looks just the way you want.

You can remove tagged posts later

And if you change your mind, then you can pull any tagged post off your main grid whenever you want. Doing this will not delete anything; the post stays in your Tagged tab, and the original still exists.

This update is rolling out around the world right now, so everyone gets another way to stand out and share their favourite moments on Instagram.

Everything said and done, with such updates, what we now expect from Instagram is to add a feature which could segregate posts year-wise. This would help active users to save time from scrolling for hours, many minutes to see your years-old post, made back in maybe 2015 (almost 11 years).

ALSO READ:

Instagram tightens rules for AI profiles: Unlabelled AI accounts could lose recommendation reach

Instagram rolls out Replace Audio feature, lets users change music on published posts

Meta denies as 'categorically inaccurate' promoting child abuse ads after Centre's notice