Your 50MP smartphone camera talking 12MP photos? Actual reason is about pixel binning

New Delhi:

Struggling with your smartphone camera, even after having a 50-megapixel camera resolution, but when the photos are taken, they are not as expected? The camera’s megapixel count is one of the first numbers everyone looks at, but there is a catch: just because a camera says ‘50MP’ on the box does not mean that the photo it takes will actually be 50 megapixels. In reality, your 50MP camera might probably save most images at about 12 or 12.5MP by default, and there is an explanation for the same.

Your 50MP camera may capture 12MP photos: Why?

It comes down to how these phone cameras handle the pixels on their sensors. Instead of using all 50 million pixels for each shot, the camera groups them, and this process is called as Pixel Binning.

Pixel Binning: What is it?

Well, the camera takes several smaller pixels and merges them all together to act as one larger pixel. On a typical 50MP smartphone, the camera will often group every four pixels into one.

That means your saved photo ends up around 12.5MP, not the full 50MP.

Why do phones use Pixel Binning?

This trick is not just for the sake of novelty. Pixel binning makes the individual ‘super pixels’ better at soaking up light. The result will be brighter, less noisy photos, especially when you are shooting at night or indoors.

It also keeps things speedy and does not eat up your smartphone’s storage like massive 50MP files would. So, while your phone has a 50MP sensor, most everyday photos aren’t hitting that full resolution.

Can you take full-resolution 50MP photos?

But if you really want all those pixels, most phones now offer a dedicated 50MP or high-res mode. You can turn it on whenever you want maximum detail—say, when you plan to crop the image later or you have got great lighting. Just keep in mind: those photos take up a lot more space and might take a second longer to save.

12MP photo does not mean your camera is faulty

So, in case you notice your 50MP phone saving 12MP photos, there is nothing wrong with your camera. That is just the phone doing its thing – keeping a balance between image quality, file size, and speed, so your photos look good and don’t clog up your storage.

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