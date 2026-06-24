June 24, 2026
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Planning to buy a home security camera? Here's what you need to know before spending your money

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

We have countless models of home security cameras offering different resolutions, storage options and smart features; choosing the right camera can be confusing. Understanding key factors like camera placement, video quality and storage methods can help buyers to make a smarter purchase.

Home security
Home security Image Source : Pixabay
New Delhi:

Choosing a security camera for your home can feel overwhelming. There are a tonne of brands and models, and they all shout about features like 2K resolution, AI detection, or colour night vision. But which features matter is still a lot of confusion for a lot of people. Here, we are going to provide the answers to the questions you have been thinking about.

Figure out what you want to watch

Start by thinking about where you will put the camera and what you want to keep an eye on. The camera by your front door needs to capture clear faces and deliveries. If you want to monitor a driveway, backyard, or a big chunk of your property, look for cameras with a wide viewing angle and sharper resolution.

Apartment dwellers usually prefer small, wireless options which are easy to move and easy to set up. If you own your home and want full coverage, then you may consider investing in a full-blown system with several cameras.

How much resolution is enough?

Basically, resolution is how sharp the video looks. Most cameras today offer Full HD (1080p), which is fine for many situations. But you will see more 2K and 4K cameras now. More pixels make it easier to pick out faces or read a license plate. For most homes, 2K strikes a solid balance where you get good detail without filling up your storage device too fast.

Local or cloud storage?

You need to decide where your footage goes. Local storage means your video stays in the house—on a microSD card, an NVR, or a hard drive. No monthly fees and nobody storing your data in the cloud.

Cloud storage, on the other hand, sends everything to a remote server. You can check your footage from anywhere, but you will probably have to pay a subscription.

So, think about whether you want simplicity and access with a cloud plan or more control and privacy with local storage.

Night vision is not optional, but mandatory

Let’s be real: most break-ins and odd activity happen at night. Even a basic security camera should capture video in the dark, usually in black and white via infrared. Some newer cameras let you see at night in full colour. That extra detail can make all the difference when you’re trying to figure out who was at your door.

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