Best camera phones under Rs 30000 in India: Top 5 smartphones you can buy right now

Smartphones are considered to be an extended arm, managing almost everything, and photography is an inevitable part currently. And for a good camera phone, you do not have to spend over Rs 50,000 for it anymore. This year (in 2026), a lot of smartphone players have brought down the price of their good smartphones under Rs 30,000 give you some options for the best photo and video features: with flagship-level main shooter, ultra-wide and zoom lenses, and smart AI image tools as well, which fix the photos after they are shot. No matter what kind of photo you like, these handsets are capable of taking the best of all kinds – portraits, night shots, landscapes, close-ups or videos for social media. Here we bring to you five camera phones which stand out in India right now.
Google Pixel 8a: Best for natural photography
If you care about pure photo quality, the Google Pixel 8a still feels unmatched in this range. Google’s magic with computational photography really shines here.
Key camera features:
- 64MP main camera with OIS
- 13MP ultra-wide lens
- Night Sight mode that’s tough to beat
- Magic Editor and AI tools
- Realistic skin tones and excellent dynamic range
Other highlights:
- Google Tensor chip
- 6.1-inch OLED display
- Clean Android software
- 7 years of updates
Price: Rs 23,000–27,000
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Best all-round camera setup
This one is a true all-rounder, offering probably the most flexible camera system under Rs 30,000.
Key camera features:
- 50MP main camera with OIS
- 50MP ultra-wide lens
- Telephoto zoom support
- Impressive results in low light.
- Really steady 4K video
Other highlights:
- Curved pOLED display
- Fast processor
- 90W fast charging
- Premium look and feel
Price: Close to Rs 29,999
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Best for high-resolution shots
After the biggest megapixel count? Redmi has you covered.
Key camera features:
- Huge 200MP main camera
- 8MP ultra-wide sensor
- AI scene detection
- Lots of detail in daylight shots.
Other highlights:
- 6.83-inch 120Hz display
- Big battery
- Fast charging
Price: Rs 25,000–29,000
Realme 15 5G: Best for selfies and social media
If selfies or creating shareable content is your thing, the Realme 15 really stands out.
Key camera features:
- 50MP Sony main sensor
- 8MP ultra-wide lens
- 50MP front camera
- 4K selfie video recording
Other highlights:
- Smooth AMOLED screen
- Fast charging
- Bold design
Price: Around Rs 28,499
OnePlus Nord 4: Best Balance of Camera and Performance
Here’s a phone that gets the balance between good photos and everyday performance just right.
Key camera features:
- 50MP Sony main camera with OIS
- 8MP ultra-wide lens
- Strong portrait mode
- Stable video capture
Other highlights:
- Snapdragon processor
- Metal unibody design
- Fast charging
- OxygenOS, for a clean experience
Price: Rs 29,999
So, which one fits you?
- If a great camera is what you need, then we would suggest you go for the Google Pixel 8a.
- And, if you need a jack-of-all-trades, then the Motorola Edge 60 Pro could fit it well.
- If you want those huge, detailed shots, grab the Redmi Note 15 Pro.
- Selfie fans will love the Realme 15.
- And if you want the best balance of camera and performance, the OnePlus Nord 4 is a good choice.
Honestly, whichever way you prefer to buy, it is never easy or affordable to get awesome photos on your phone.
|
End-to-End encrypted RCS messaging now available between Android and iPhone users
|
WhatsApp for Apple CarPlay rolls out in India with calling support and separate chat tabs
|
Activate Reliance Jio 5G on Android and iOS devices: Step-by-step guide