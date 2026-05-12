Best camera phones under Rs 30000 in India: Top 5 smartphones you can buy right now

New Delhi:

Smartphones are considered to be an extended arm, managing almost everything, and photography is an inevitable part currently. And for a good camera phone, you do not have to spend over Rs 50,000 for it anymore. This year (in 2026), a lot of smartphone players have brought down the price of their good smartphones under Rs 30,000 give you some options for the best photo and video features: with flagship-level main shooter, ultra-wide and zoom lenses, and smart AI image tools as well, which fix the photos after they are shot. No matter what kind of photo you like, these handsets are capable of taking the best of all kinds – portraits, night shots, landscapes, close-ups or videos for social media. Here we bring to you five camera phones which stand out in India right now.

Google Pixel 8a: Best for natural photography

If you care about pure photo quality, the Google Pixel 8a still feels unmatched in this range. Google’s magic with computational photography really shines here.

Key camera features:

64MP main camera with OIS

13MP ultra-wide lens

Night Sight mode that’s tough to beat

Magic Editor and AI tools

Realistic skin tones and excellent dynamic range

Other highlights:

Google Tensor chip

6.1-inch OLED display

Clean Android software

7 years of updates

Price: Rs 23,000–27,000

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Best all-round camera setup

This one is a true all-rounder, offering probably the most flexible camera system under Rs 30,000.

Key camera features:

50MP main camera with OIS

50MP ultra-wide lens

Telephoto zoom support

Impressive results in low light.

Really steady 4K video

Other highlights:

Curved pOLED display

Fast processor

90W fast charging

Premium look and feel

Price: Close to Rs 29,999

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Best for high-resolution shots

After the biggest megapixel count? Redmi has you covered.

Key camera features:

Huge 200MP main camera

8MP ultra-wide sensor

AI scene detection

Lots of detail in daylight shots.

Other highlights:

6.83-inch 120Hz display

Big battery

Fast charging

Price: Rs 25,000–29,000

Realme 15 5G: Best for selfies and social media

If selfies or creating shareable content is your thing, the Realme 15 really stands out.

Key camera features:

50MP Sony main sensor

8MP ultra-wide lens

50MP front camera

4K selfie video recording

Other highlights:

Smooth AMOLED screen

Fast charging

Bold design

Price: Around Rs 28,499

OnePlus Nord 4: Best Balance of Camera and Performance

Here’s a phone that gets the balance between good photos and everyday performance just right.

Key camera features:

50MP Sony main camera with OIS

8MP ultra-wide lens

Strong portrait mode

Stable video capture

Other highlights:

Snapdragon processor

Metal unibody design

Fast charging

OxygenOS, for a clean experience

Price: Rs 29,999

So, which one fits you?

If a great camera is what you need, then we would suggest you go for the Google Pixel 8a. And, if you need a jack-of-all-trades, then the Motorola Edge 60 Pro could fit it well. If you want those huge, detailed shots, grab the Redmi Note 15 Pro. Selfie fans will love the Realme 15. And if you want the best balance of camera and performance, the OnePlus Nord 4 is a good choice.

Honestly, whichever way you prefer to buy, it is never easy or affordable to get awesome photos on your phone.