Activate Reliance Jio 5G on Android and iOS devices: Step-by-step guide

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio’s 5G network covers almost every major city in India now, and it’s changing the game. You get faster internet, barely any lag, and unlimited 5G data with certain plans. If you are running a 5G-ready phone but still stuck with 4G speeds, here’s how to switch things up and why you will want to.

What is Reliance Jio True 5G?

Jio True 5G is not just an upgrade. It gives you super-fast internet, crystal-clear streaming, quick downloads and uploads, and low-lag gaming. Plus, it’s reliable even when tons of people are online around you—think crowded stadiums or metro stations. Basically, it means you can stream, game, and video call without those annoying hitches.

Here is the quick checklist of all what you get with the Jio True 5G:

A 5G-capable phone

The latest system update installed

An active Jio SIM card

A Jio plan that includes 5G support

Jio 5G coverage in your area

Most new Androids and iOS devices are already fit the bill.

How to turn on Jio 5G (Android OS)

Jumping to 5G on Android is pretty easy:

1. Head to Settings.

2. There, find 'Mobile Network' or 'SIM and Network'.

3. Tap on your Jio SIM.

4. Then tap on the 'Preferred Network Type'.

5. Choose the option that includes 5G, like “5G Preferred” inside it.

6. Once done, restart your smartphone.

If the Jio 5G signal is strong in your area, you will spot the 5G symbol near your signal bars.

How to turn on Jio 5G (iOS devices)

If you are using an iPhone, then follow the steps below:

1. Go to Settings of your iPhone.

2. There, tap on 'Mobile Data' to open it.

3. Then, tap on the mobile data options.

4. Then tap on 'Voice & Data'.

5. Select '5G Auto' or '5G On'.

Make sure that your handset is running on the latest iOS so that everything works right and faster once you activate 5G.

Why switch to Jio 5G?

It’s because of speed: It’s not just a little faster; downloads and uploads are way quicker. Streaming is better, and you can watch 4K movies or web series without the endless buffering.

If you are into gaming, the lower latency makes online play a lot smoother. And some Jio recharge plans?

They give you unlimited 5G data. You will notice fewer network hiccups in busy areas, too.

Troubleshooting 5G issues

If your phone refuses to jump to 5G, try these:

Restart the phone

Update the software

Reinsert your SIM

Double-check if you are in a 5G area

Check that your plan supports 5G

You can further fire up the MyJio app to see if your device and location are actually 5G-ready. Switching to Jio 5G is not complicated, and once you are on to it, you will feel the difference every day.