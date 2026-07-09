Iran alleges US strikes on Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant as peace treaty goes for a toss

Tehran:

With tensions yet again escalating in the Middle East after the United States (US) launched fresh attacks on Iran, the Islamic Republic has claimed that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was targeted the American forces on Thursday; although Washington has not acknowledged the strikes yet.

Citing a local official, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) news agency said the strikes were launched around noon. However, there was no clarity on whether the strikes caused any damage of if there were any casualties in the alleged American strikes.

Several videos and photographs of the alleged strikes have also gone viral on social; although India TV Digital cannot verify their veracity.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was developed by Iran with assistance of the Russians. It is located 1,200 kilometres of the capital city of Tehran. This plant was not attacked by the US and Israeli forces during the 12-day war in 2025, but Iran has claimed that the American have targeted on at least five occasions this year.

The repeated attacks have also resulted in the death of one employee of the plant, but there has been no rise in radiation levels according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

However, Iran has criticised the US for targeting the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant again and again. "Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives," Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on X (formerly Twitter) in April.

Peace deal goes for a toss?

Iran's accusations came hours after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has completed an additional round of strikes against Iran, aimed at degrading its ability to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of global crude transits.

According to the CENTCOM, the US military struck 90 Iranian military targets, which included its air defence systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure.

Before this, the American military had targeted 80 Iranian military sites on July 7. "U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief," it said in a statement.

The fresh strikes have only escalated the situation in the Middle East again, and a renewed conflict can further destabilise the global supply chains. It now remains to be seen how the situation turns up from this.

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